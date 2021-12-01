Die-Hard Subway Cookie Fans Won't Want To Miss This NYC Pop-Up
In honor of National Cookie Day — which happens to be this Saturday, December 4th — Subway will be celebrating in style with its first-ever pop-up. Even better, it's devoted solely to their uber-popular soft baked cookies. In a press release, the sandwich chain announced the arrival of a limited-time cookie-centric...
Waffles for breakfast are a delicacy like no other. Make a big ol' plate of waffles with a dab of butter and a drizzle of some maple syrup first thing in the morning, and your day is already off to a great start. There are a couple key methods of traditional waffle making, including mixing up your own fresh batter and baking it in an iron — or simply popping a few frozen cakes in the toaster. If you prefer the latter, you're likely familiar with the brand Eggo.
Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
We've all been there — you're craving golden brown waffles covered in melted butter and maple syrup, but you only have 15 minutes before you have to be out the door and head to work or school. Fortunately, you don't have to put in a lot of time and effort to enjoy this breakfast of your dreams. Enter frozen waffles. The pre-made circles of doughy goodness are the solution to any busy eater's morning rush. All you have to do is pop them in the toaster or microwave and, soon, you'll have a tasty, filling meal in seconds. Plus, frozen waffles are good for more than just your a.m. indulgences — they can be just as convenient for a snack or a little breakfast for dinner action, too.
As the slogan goes, "America runs on Dunkin'." You can find the familiar pink and orange sign in almost every city in the U.S. The popular chain is of course known for its donuts (the treats were formerly called out in the name), which it sells some 2.9 billion of every single year worldwide, according to a 2018 press release. On the menu you'll find everything from classic glazed or strawberry frosted with sprinkles, to filled donuts like the Boston kreme, to French crullers. But Dunkin' is also just as popular with fans for its coffee as it is its doughy delights. The brand reports it sells 1.8 billion cups of the stuff — both hot and iced — each year, and it brews a new pot every 18 minutes (via Dunkin').
Java lovers may have strong opinions on which chain has the best coffee, but regardless of where they fall on the Starbucks versus Dunkin' holiday drink debate, almost all of them can agree that the season brings around some of the best coffee beverages of the year. In fact, Food Management reports that a 2017 survey conducted by Mintel found that 43% of Americans actually prefer to see seasonal ingredients featured in coffee drinks, as they often evoke feelings of comfort and nostalgia. Coffee shops know how much we love the limited-time mint, gingerbread, and eggnog flavored beverages featured on their holiday menus too, which is why many of them have taken to bringing them back long before Thanksgiving so we can get our fix. This year, Starbucks holiday favorites, the best Dunkin' seasonal beverages, and festive offerings from Caribou Coffee all returned on highly-anticipated holiday drink menus in the first few days of November, much to the delight of their customers (via Newsweek).
Unfortunately, fast food joints have recently had their share of unruly customers who have been less than polite to staff. These customers, typically dubbed "Karens" by social media users, are often entitled and unreasonable — whether or not they sport the infamous "speak to the manager" haircut. For example, Mashed reported in October about a Karen encounter at a McDonald's, recorded and posted on TikTok, during which a customer demanded her money back and hit the safety screen in front of the cashier before storming away.
Since the release of her holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in 1994, pop diva Mariah Carey has become the de facto queen of Christmas, according to Billboard, which ranked the song number one on its all-time list of seasonal songs. In a nod to her reign over all things Christmas, McDonald's tapped the singer to create a most festive holiday offering. Earlier this fall, the fast food giant announced its collaboration with the iconic songstress, introducing the forthcoming Mariah Menu to the world.
If there's ever a good time to bake cookies, it's during the holidays. There's something about the season that makes all of us excited to get into the kitchen, dust off baking trays, and fire up the oven. And, even better, if you're in need of a last-minute present for someone that you totally forgot to buy a gift for, what could be better than a tin of freshly-baked and warm homemade cookies?
Cooking competition shows are popular for a reason (after all, most of us have to cook every day). But perhaps no show in the genre is more relatable than "Worst Cooks in America," where regular people go through a culinary boot camp and try to beat out the other competitors with their newfound skills in the kitchen. There have been 23 seasons of "Worst Cooks in America" so far, which means there have been countless contestants to keep track of. They've had lots of different judges, too, from chef and food personality Sohla El-Waylly to Food Network stand-bys like Alton Brown. Now, one of the judges in the upcoming season looks strangely familiar. Spoiler alert: It's Matt Abdoo.
Each year, more and more kitchen gadgets enter the market. Some of them are a bit ridiculous, like smart refrigerators, countertop pizza ovens, WiFi-enabled slow cookers, and just about any gadget you see in an Instagram ad. Seriously, there's no need for your coffee maker to have internet access. Other...
You can find burgers on the menu at plenty of fast food restaurants. But sometimes, when you're in the mood for a juicy, beefy patty, McDonald's just won't cut it. Enter Five Guys, the chain that started as a one-shop venture in Arlington, Virginia just outside of Washington D.C. but has since grown to include more than 1,700 locations across the country and around the world (via Five Guys). The fast casual joint is famous for its tasty burgers, which are made with fresh ground beef, and its equally delicious fries, which are fried in 100% peanut oil (via Taste of Home). Each burger even comes with two patties, giving you a hearty half pound of ground beef on your bun.
Most of us are probably feeling the holiday crunch time. We're trying to figure out what to do about teacher gifts, first-responder tokens of appreciation, or neighborhood get-together offerings. As the holiday to-do list keeps growing and the time keeps dwindling, it's time to think about outsourcing some of the baking. Who better to turn to then the self-taught comfort-food creator herself? Online food marketplace Goldbelly has made that possible, thank goodness. On its official site, you are met with a vibrant picture of a resplendent Barefoot Contessa. That's right: Ina Garten has officially partnered with Goldbelly, the food delivery service that pairs people with the food of their dreams. This coupling could not come at a better time.
The holiday season is in full swing, and if you haven't yet started shopping for the various December festivities, we have one question: What are you waiting for? We know heading to the mall can be a bit hectic this time of year, as can going to the grocery store to stock up on all of your favorite treats. Take Trader Joe's, where shoppers can load their carts up with delicious seasonal snacks like the famous Jingle Jangle, which, by the way, we hear makes an excellent gift. Moreover, per the Trader Joe's website, a visit to your local TJ's during the holidays will also present you with a wide selection of non-food items that includes festive beauty products, housewares, and plants.
Everyone has their favorites when it comes to fruits, but there is something that is universally beloved about the magnificent watermelon. Scientifically known as "Citrullus lanatus," this sweet and succulent delight is native to Africa (via Britannica), with more than 1,200 varieties that are currently cultivated around the world (via Producepedia). While it is almost synonymous with summer picnics, barbecues, and parties, this is a juicy treat that can be enjoyed any time of the year.
Ah, the frozen pizza. Is there any better way to spend Friday night? Sure, it may not exactly be the wood-fired pizza with imported cheese and heirloom tomato sauce, but you'd be wrong in saying that it doesn't scratch that itch. Having first debuted in the fifties (via Invention and Tech), Americans have been stocking their freezers with boxes of frozen pizza, en masse, ever since — from the classic cheese pizza to ones with a cauliflower crust, the odds are high that you have one in your house, right now. In 2021, in fact, it seems that 6.06 billion dollars of frozen pizza were sold in the United States alone (via Statista), making for a pretty definitive example of the never-ending craving for pizza, no matter where it can be gotten.
Kentucky Fried Chicken fans might not know exactly what is in the chain's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, but now, for a limited time, they can make their home smell exactly like they do. KFC has just announced that for the fourth year in a row, they will be releasing their popular 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, which will fill your home with the mouthwatering scent of your favorite fried chicken for up to 3 hours of burn time, according to Taste of Home. Fans of the chain can create a new holiday tradition of gathering around a fire and enjoying not just the warm, comforting glow, but the tantalizing scents of perfectly seasoned fried chicken as well. Each Firelog is constructed from 100% recycled materials and made by the company Enviro-Log. The uniquely festive product will be sold exclusively at Walmart for just $15.88 per 5-pound bundle. And that's not all KFC is offering their fans this holiday season.
You can find plenty of tried-and-true classics on the menu at Taco Bell, from soft tacos to quesadillas to nachos. However, it's the new releases that always garner a lot of buzz from fans of the Mexican fast food chain. There was the Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos, which was the perfect marriage of Flamin' Hot chips, Doritos, and Taco Bell tacos. There was the Mexican Pizza, which has been a crowd-favorite for years. And, of course, who could forget Nacho Fries? People went crazy over the French fries seasoned with Mexican spices.
Whether you're tailgating ahead of the big game or simply celebrating the return of another Friday night, no party is complete without a stack of red Solo cups. The plastic drinkware has been the go-to receptacle for beverages – alcoholic or otherwise – since its release in the 1970s, nearly 40 years after Robert Leo Hulseman founded the SOLO cup company in 1936 (via SOLO).
There are a lot of food opinions on the internet, and some of the most passionate are about pizza. People have thoughts about the best way to make it, the right way to reheat it, the best and worst toppings (see: pineapple), and the list goes on and on. One thing that people can agree on is that freshly made, right out of the oven pies are the best type of pizza, but the convenience factor of frozen options gives the fresh kind a run for its money. According to Statista, 203.12 million Americans consumed frozen pizzas in 2020 alone.
Being a part of the fast food industry is no joke. The job can really take a toll on a person's mental and physical health because it's highly stressful. According to a former fast food worker and journalist, it's pretty tough to be in the industry (via Vox). They said that the fact that you're scrutinized throughout and held accountable for your work is difficult. It also does not help that certain customers are extremely rude and tough to deal with.
