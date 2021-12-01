ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant – WAM

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case...

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the deputy health minister said on Friday, marking the latest country where it has turned up amid concerns a new spike in infections could follow. The infected person is a 51-year-old who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Swiss tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland announced stronger anti-Covid-19 measures on Friday, as its government battles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country. The country will expand the requirement to wear masks and produce a certificate to prove a person is vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
India detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) – India reported its third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, government officials said, as total Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 35 million mark. Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year old man of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Uae#Covid 19#The United Arab Emirates#Omicron#Reuters#African#Arab#Wam
UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
MIDDLE EAST
Spain’s Hipra eyes EU use of COVID-19 vaccine, rivalling Novavax

AMER, Spain (Reuters) – Spain’s Hipra is confident there will be European Union demand for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine once approved for use as it is designed to protect against new variants, can be moved easily and produced in mass quantity, a top executive said. A Spanish pharmaceutical firm that...
INDUSTRY
Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of...
MIDDLE EAST
Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. “The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future,” Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
INDUSTRY
Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Sport-Russia’s anti-doping agency appoints new chief amid crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday appointed Veronika Loginova, a sports and anti-doping official, to head its national anti-doping agency as Moscow tries to emerge from a years-long doping crisis. Russia has been rocked by doping scandals since 2015 and its athletes are set to compete without their flag and...
SPORTS

