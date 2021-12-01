UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant – WAM

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO