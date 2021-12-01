ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair Takes a Shot at How Seth Rollins Responded to the WWE Raw Fan Attack

Cover picture for the articleWWE's biggest story last week was, unfortunately, when a fan jumped the barricade at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during Monday Night Raw and tackled Seth Rollins as he made his way up the entrance ramp. Twenty-four-year-old Elisah Spencer was promptly apprehended by security, handed over to the NYPD and later charged with...

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked by fan during Barclays Center match

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — While pro wrestling is scripted, one moment during a recent live event was not. Wrestler Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday evening’s WWE Monday Night Raw. A fan, later identified as Elisah Spencer, 24, tackled Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, at the...
Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
Seth Rollins’ Attacker Drops Crazy Video After Getting Out Of Lockup

The fan who jumped Seth Rollins has released a bizarre video clip wherein he claimed he had “personal beef with Colby Lopez.” Elisah Spencer, 24, attacked Rollins after jumping the barricade during the November 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW. He tackled Rollins from behind while the former WWE champion...
Seth Rollins’ Attacker’s Girlfriend Was Arrested For Writing Bad Checks For Catfishing Impostor

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems there is more to the Seth Rollins story than initially thought. It turns out that Rollins’ attacker was still upset over getting catfished years ago.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
Wrestling Legend Reveals Serious Health Troubles Caused By Alcohol Abuse

It could be worse. One of the more surprising wrestling stories of the year was the announcement that AEW’s Jon Moxley would be entering rehab for alcohol issues. The story came out of nowhere but was a good example of someone realizing that they had a problem and getting the help that they needed. It’s not the easiest story to hear, and now we are hearing something similar.
Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
Bianca Belair Reveals Move Montez Ford Wants Her To Do To Him In A WWE Ring

On the latest episode of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford joined the show to talk about whether or not they’d like to have matches with each other on-screen. Belair said she doesn’t want anything to come between their marriage, and given what WWE has done with other married couples (like Rusev and Lana), she wants her marriage to be broadcasted in a positive light.
WWE SmackDown Superstar And Wife Welcome Their Third Child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
News On How Much Money Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Make In WWE

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a recent interview where Bryan Danielson said WWE talent should be able to give ninety days notice to WWE if they want was discussed. According to Dave Meltzer, many wrestlers in WWE are severely underpaid given how much the company makes. According...
Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
Former WWE Star Chavo Guerrero Mocks Seth Rollins Over Fan Attack From WWE Raw

A WWE fan jumped the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp during this week's Monday Night Raw. The fan was quickly taken away by security and later charged with attempted assault by the New York Police Department, while Rollins refused medical attention and was back out at ringside later in the night. By Tuesday morning fans and wrestlers alike were still talking about the incident and former WWE star Chavo Guerrero wound up trending on Twitter for a disparaging comment he made about how Rollins handled the situation. Guerrero wrote, "Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol' days (shrug emoji).
