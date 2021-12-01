Louisville startup Repaytient selected for national fintech accelerator

Stockton Mortgage: 20 Years of Building a Presence and Maintaining a Culture Stockton Mortgage has reached an exciting milestone as a full-service, independent mortgage bank celebrating 20 years of business in the mortgage industry. Headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky, and founded by David Stockton in 2001, Stockton’s product offerings have expanded over the last two decades in response to the growing need for affordable housing options in the communities they serve. “I went into the mortgage business wanting to provide for my family and make a good living, but one of the most surprising things about this industry I had not realized is that you can help people,” says President and Owner David Stockton. “You can really make an impact on other people’s lives: first time homebuyers, helping people refinance, consolidate debt – whatever it is they need.” Stockton Mortgage is well-equipped to meet the needs of their customers with their unique in-house approach. “Having the ability to control our own service allows us to compete with large players in the marketplace but also be small enough to still have a family-feel: that is Stockton Mortgage,” explains VP of Strategic Growth and Corporate Development, Jeff Ratanapool. Stockton’s mortgage bankers work alongside the same in-house underwriters and processors to get customers approved quickly, guiding them along the homebuying journey, from application to close. That flexibility in providing unique mortgage solutions for a variety of borrowers has much to do with the team at Stockton Mortgage, which is now over 275 employees strong. Having started as one man in a small shop and expanding to a mortgage bank with 37 branches across 10 states, and licensed in 21 states”, President David Stockton and his team have put great emphasis in maintaining a friendly and personalized approach to service and culture. “We have loan numbers for every mortgage, but we have always called loan files by the name of the borrower, because we know the people in the communities we serve and that has never changed. It isn’t just a loan number – there’s a family behind the door,” says VP and Director of IT and Marketing, Anthony Whiteside. “Starting small has helped us to realize that when you talk about Mr. Smith down the street, you know he is anxious about his loan and what matters most to him. Keeping the families who are behind these mortgages in mind throughout the process has helped us retain our culture and enabled us to better serve so many over these last 20 years.” Stockton Mortgage has always been on the leading-edge in terms of technology and making home loans easy. “Our customers can apply online, meet with a home loan expert virtually from the comfort of their home, upload loan documents from their smart phone, and close their loan without having to step foot inside a branch. We wanted our look to reflect the modern approach we take to providing these types of tools and resources,” says President Stockton. In 2020, Stockton Mortgage unveiled a new logo and refresh of the brand’s look and feel, a move that was well-timed as the company saw record growth the same year. In addition to refining their earmark, Stockton Mortgage’s presence has been amplified by voices recognizable to many sports fans across the state as the official mortgage provider of Kentucky Sports Radio. Making headlines again among sports fans, Stockton Mortgage also signed standout University of Kentucky wide-receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the largest contract for any UK athlete on the heels of the state’s NIL legislation, making Robinson Stockton Mortgage’s first official athletic spokesperson. As for future for growth, President Stockton says he is looking forward to the next 20 years. “We are very focused on maintaining the culture that we started with. Our commitment to the families in our communities will be the driving force through the next twenty years just as they were during the first twenty - and we are excited to see what that future brings for us,” says President David Stockton. To find out more about Stockton Mortgage, visit us by going to www.stockton.com About Stockton Mortgage Stockton Mortgage Corporation is a full-service mortgage banker licensed in Kentucky, Alabama, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia. In addition to being a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac direct seller/servicer, Stockton is a Ginnie Mae issuer and an approved lender with the Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Administration, U.S Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Housing Corporation, Indiana Housing Corporation, Tennessee Housing Development, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Stockton Mortgage NMLS 8259, nmlsconsumeraccess.org Equal Housing Lender.

