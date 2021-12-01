Coronavirus: Marcus Lamb, head of Christian network Daystar, dies of COVID-19

Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar, a large Christian network, died Tuesday from COVID-19, the Washington Post reported.

On Twitter, Daystar’s account announced Lamb’s death saying, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Daystar and the Lamb family have been vocal opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns, NBC News reported, noting in July 2020 that the Lamb family had devoted an hour of their broadcast to what they called “censorship” surrounding the pandemic.

Lamb’s wife, Joni, appeared on Daystar saying her husband had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and then had COVID-19 pneumonia, and that they had attempted numerous “protocols” including some of the unproven ones mentioned on Daystar broadcasts, CBS News reported.

Approximately one week before Lamb’s death, his son, Jonathan, said on a Daystar broadcast that he believed his father’s illness was a “spiritual attack from the enemy” in order to “take down” his dad, USA Today reported.

Daystar is one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, with more than 70 stations reaching 100 million households in the United States and 680 million households across more than 200 countries, according to the Daystar website.

A tweet from Daystar announced that Lamb’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 6 in Southlake, Texas.

