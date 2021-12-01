ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google's early Christmas gift is a ton of new Android features

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has announced a ton of new features coming to Android devices. The updates include new emoji kitchen mashups, permissions auto-reset support on more phones, and auto-generated Memories in Google Photos. There are also new updates to Android Auto for improved messaging and new widgets for a few Android...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

How to use Android 12’s call screening features

Back in February 2020, we ran an article explaining how to use the handy call screening functionality that Google had introduced for its Pixel phones. Screen Call, Google’s screening app, allows you to screen calls for numbers you don’t recognize (or people you don’t particularly want to talk to). Nearly...
CELL PHONES
Searchengine Journal

Google Ads App Updated With 3 New Features

The latest version of the Google Ads app for Android and iOS has new features that help bring its functionality closer to the desktop experience. With the Google Ads app, marketers will be able to:. See more explanations for campaign changes. Monitor real-time search trends. Create entire campaigns on their...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google's latest Android version distribution numbers might surprise you

The latest Android version distribution numbers from Google reveal that Android 10 is the most popular Android version. Android 10, which was released in 2019, is currently running on 26.5% of all Android devices. Android 11 accounts for 24.2% of all devices, while Android 9 Pie is at 18.2%. Google...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Apps#Android Phone#Android Auto#Nest#Family Bell#Google Messages
Android Police

Google Voice is bringing some new shortcuts to your Android home screen

Google apps and services often feel like they fall into one of two camps. In one we've got things like Gmail, which get frequently updated with both new functionality and modern tweaks to the interface. And in the other we've got plenty of beloved services that seem to get basically no attention at all — pretty much the case with Google Voice. We're still waiting for a proper Material You refresh, but in the meantime Voice is picking up a few new shortcuts you can access right from your phone's home screen.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Chat for Android receives a new bottom bar UI

Back in August Google started signing out free Hangouts accounts on Android and iOS, marking the final nail in the coffin for the service. Google is encouraging users to switch the Google Chat which is one of the two apps that constitute the Hangouts replacement (the other being Google Meet). Over the last few months, Google has given a fresh coat of paint to many of its first-party apps. And now, the Google Chat app is also getting some love.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 new Android 12 features to simplify your day-to-day

The release of a new operating system is a big deal for mobile developers. This plays a big part in their competition against each other as each tries to retain their users while enticing others to hop the fence. Android 12 launched last month for Google Pixel phones, while Samsung,...
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

Google Camera 8.4 Update Brings New Features to Old Pixel Devices

The Google Camera app has got updated to the latest version, 8.4. This new update brings new features that were debuted on the new Pixel 6 flagship phones. A few of the features, including Timer light, disabling exposure controls, and more, will be added to the older Pixel devices. At...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Central

Animation settings in developer options

Is there a benefit to reducing the animation scale/settings on the p6p, similarly to what I always did with my Samsung phones? If I recall I saw a story about it having a negative effect on Google assistant, but I was curious if anyone else has changed this setting and what their results were.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Pick up a Pixel 6 on Black Friday? These are the first 9 things to do with it

With wonderful features, insanely-fast AI thanks to the Google Tensor processor, and a flashy new design to show off its upgraded camera array, Google has worked hard to make it more personal, colorful, and fun. While the initial setup process tries to cover as much as Google can conceivably cram in there, there are always things that you need to configure afterward — assuming you know where to find them. From little-known settings to the most prominent parts of your phone, here's how to make the most of your Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

YouTube Music is slowly rolling out its Spotify Wrapped clone for 2021

YouTube Music Year in Review has started rolling out for some users. It will apparently appear for users with more than 10 hours of listening. Spotify Wrapped has effectively taken over the world in its absence. While everyone is busy posting their Spotify Wrapped stats everywhere you look, YouTube Music...
ENTERTAINMENT
xda-developers

Google Messages’ new “nudges” feature goes live for some

In September we uncovered hints of a new “nudges” feature in the Google Messages app. The strings that we found within the APK revealed that the feature would help you stay on top of important conversations by sending reply reminders. While the feature wasn’t accessible to end-users at the time, Google has finally started rolling it out to users.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Stadia for Android prepares multiple new features including a search feature and stream spectating

Google Stadia for Android is preparing to add multiple new features, including a revamped search bar, stream spectating, a toggle to turn off suggested replies, and more. Stadia version 3.44 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store and spills the beans (via 9to5Google) on multiple new features that Google is currently working on. The first is an advanced search feature. Currently, the Stadia app offers an experimental “Filter Search” feature that adds a text filter bar to let you quickly search through lists. However, it’s quite limited in terms of functionality. It looks like the app will finally get a proper search function similar to the web version of Stadia. Based on the evidence uncovered by 9to5Google within the Stadia APK, it appears the advanced search bar will let users search the Stadia store, games, add-ons, bundles, and also provide autocomplete suggestions when you begin a search query. It will likely appear at the top alongside the controller, friends, and profile buttons.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

December Security Update?

Anyone download it and if yes, any notable changes?. My 4XL downloaded it about 15 minutes ago... https://9to5google.com/2021/12/06/pi...cember-update/. I read i can think on Android authority that supposedly Google said pixel 3a & newer pixels will get it today and the pixel 6 series next week. Yesterday 02:24 PM. Like...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Android Central

First Android 12L Developer Preview is now out for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The first Android 12L Developer Preview has been released for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. Android 12L includes a bunch of optimizations for large screens devices such as tablets and foldables. It is expected to be released to the public sometime early next year. Ahead of the release of the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy