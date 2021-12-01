ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

By Ben Souza
cruisefever.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024. This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii in 2023. The cruise line will sail four cruise...

cruisefever.net

Comments / 0

cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines Offering Special Rates for Solo Cruisers

Two cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Crystal Cruises, have announced special rates for solo cruisers including one line that is offering their first ever zero single supplement. Crystal Cruises has launched their first ever zero single supplement on 15 cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022. Fares on the...
Seekingalpha.com

Arcimoto to deploy FUVs in the Caribbean for tourists to rent

Arcimoto (FUV +2.5%) announces that it plans to deploy the first Caribbean fleet of pure electric FUVs to Turks and Caicos in Q1 2022 in a collaboration with Tropical Tours and Adventures, the largest and leading adventure tour company operating within the Turks & Caicos Islands. “The FUV is a...
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Why aren't cruise ships built in the United States?

Did you know that modern cruise ships are not built at all in the United States?. Regardless if it is Royal Caribbean's newest mega ship, a super yacht for SilverSea, or anything inbetween, no cruise line builds their ships in the United States. Why is that?. When U.S. Senator Lisa...
Benzinga

Carnival Cruise Pricing Weakness Extends To The Second Half Of 2022

After a horrendous year in 2020, cruise stock investors haven’t gotten the rebound they were hoping for in 2021. Unfortunately, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora said 2022 is now looking like an increasingly difficult environment for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH).
The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
TravelPulse

The Most Popular Cruise Destinations This December

The Caribbean and Europe are home to the most coveted cruise destinations this December. Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com has released its monthly CruiseTrends report based on thousands of cruise quote requests and transactions. The December iteration reveals that destinations in the sun-kissed Caribbean and the culture-rich continent of Europe are in high demand heading into 2022.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Face masks on Royal Caribbean: What you need to know

Ever since Royal Caribbean restarted cruises in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have been at the core of the new protocol requirements. Many people going on a cruise want to know if and when they will have to wear a face mask, as well as what sort of rules there are for mask wearing.
cruisehive.com

Major Milestone for Caribbean Cruise Port as Four Ships Visit in One Day

St. Kitts is slowly but surely ensuring the local economy is getting a significant boost. A few weeks ago, Cruise Hive reported the port having visits from three ships in one day; today, December 7, that milestone will be topped by the visit of four ships in a single day. The day is even more remarkable because three of those ships are from Celebrity Cruises, and one from German operator AIDA.
SFGate

12 overwater bungalows closer to the U.S. than Bora Bora

So, you’re eager for one of those vacations where you can get away from it all. An overwater bungalow sounds just about perfect, right? Unfortunately, a flight to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Maldives, Vanuatu or some other far-flung locale may not be exactly plausible at the moment. Fear not, here are...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Capacity Up 8.4 Percent in December

With 239 ships set to be in service, global cruise capacity will be up 8.4 percent in December, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. With 425,000 berths back in service, its another 30,000 berths operational compared to the amount of...
The Independent

‘It was chaotic’: Travellers left behind in St Lucia as new testing rules take effect

The first airline passengers due to arrive in the UK after tougher testing rules took effect were aboard British Airways flight 2158 from St Lucia to London Gatwick.The Boeing 777 was scheduled to touch down at the Sussex airport at 4.40am – just 40 minutes after the requirement for a pre-departure test was reinstated because of concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.But following “chaotic” scenes at the Caribbean island’s airport, the flight left 85 minutes late and arrived over an hour behind schedule.The first passenger off the plane was Lysa Hardy, a marketing director from Hertfordshire.“Obviously we found...
ktoo.org

Royal Caribbean offers $160,000 sponsorship for Salmon Walk project in Ketchikan

Royal Caribbean is offering the city of Ketchikan $160,000 to sponsor a planned downtown tourist attraction. City officials are looking into the legality of the deal after a member of the City Council raised questions about whether the city could, in effect, advertise a cruise line on city-owned educational placards along Ketchikan Creek.
cruiseindustrynews.com

Crystal Cruises Announces Zero Single Supplement on 15 Ocean Voyages

Crystal Cruises has announced a new promotion for solo travelers sailing on the cruise line’s Crystal Symphony. The promotion – entitled Zero Single Supplement – allows solo guests to enjoy all of the luxury amenities on the 922-passenger vessel at double occupancy rates without the supplemental fee typically charged to solo travelers.
travelleaders.com

Special Offers: Resorts, Cruises, Tours & More

New year. New adventures. As the new year approaches, your loved ones want something big and inspiring to look forward to, a global adventure they can truly get excited about. Give them all-inclusive luxury, island-hopping adventures or epic discoveries. Give them the Caribbean, Ireland, Mexico, Scotland or Iceland — destinations that make you feel fully alive.
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
