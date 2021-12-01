ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch talks "Power of the Dog," now on Netflix

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A new western film is earning some major Oscar buzz for actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to talk with him about it. In "Power...

digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch explains why Doctor Strange 2 is doing reshoots

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has addressed the reshoots that have contributed to the delay of the upcoming sequel. The new Marvel instalment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will finally reach cinemas on May 5, 2022, when Thor: Love and Thunder was initially supposed to be released before it was also delayed.
Detroit News

'The Power of the Dog' review: Western lets Cumberbatch show his teeth

Benedict Cumberbatch plays one mean son of a gun in "Power of the Dog," writer-director Jane Campion's gritty Western about machismo and bravado on the Montana plains in the 1920s. Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a rough and tumble rancher who verbally abuses anyone within earshot. The root of his anger...
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Power Of The Dog'

“The Power of the Dog” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Directed by Jane Campion, this Western drama is based on the 1967 novel of the same name and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher who torments his brother’s new family. The film has received excellent reviews from critics, who have praised its character development.
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
Empire

Empire Podcast #493: Hannah John-Kamen, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch

This week's Empire Podcast sees a triple whammy of guests as Chris Hewitt natters away with three of Britain's finest actors. First, there's Hannah John-Kamen, who talks about being cold on set of her new film Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, her aptitude for fantasy, and singing with Steven Spielberg. Next up is Riz Ahmed, star of the touching sci-fi drama Encounter, who talks about that movie and whether or not he's moved to Los Angeles. And then Chris sits down in person with Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new Jane Campion film, The Power Of The Dog. Together, they talk about Love Hearts, what Cumberbatch learned from Campion, and what we can expect from a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange film. (Chris had a faulty microphone cable on this one, which explains why he ducks in and out from time to time.)
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
Outsider.com

Netflix Celebrates ‘The Power of the Dog’ Release With Trailer

Following the debut of The Power of the Dog on its streaming platform on Wednesday (December 1st), Netflix released a new trailer for the western film. “He’s just a man. Only another man,” Netflix declared. The streaming video platform also stated that The Power of the Dog is Jane Campion’s “potent” exploration of Western power dynamics and masculinity.
IndieWire

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: Adam McKay’s Depressing Netflix Comedy Slogs Toward the Apocalypse

In the beginning, there was light. And then, there were movies. And then, not long after that, there were people who watched those movies and snarked, “Well, that’s two hours I’ll never get back” (though it wouldn’t be surprising if that barb originated before the advent of multiple-reel cinema, maybe with some monocled jackass who wasted an entire minute of his life at a screening of William Heise’s 1896 short “The Kiss” only to discover that there wasn’t any tongue). As Charlie Kaufman is fond of pointing out, however, every two hours is two hours that you’ll never get back....
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
IndieWire

Jane Campion Breaks Down Her ‘Power of the Dog’ Ensemble: ‘There’s No Benedict There’ — Watch

To see the performances of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Jane Campion’s bruising western “The Power of the Dog” is to see all Hollywood vanity of this quartet of actors stripped away. Much has been made by Cumberbatch of his fully immersed, Method-esque turn as repressed rancher Phil Burbank — including three spells of nicotine-poisoning and some scaring off of his castmates — but less so from Campion herself. In this exclusive video, courtesy of Netflix, the director breaks down the special alchemy created by her cast while filming a 1920s Montana-set Western in New...
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
Rolling Stone

Dave Bautista Set to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie

Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Deadline reports. There’s little detail about the project other than that it’s called Knock at the Cabin, and it is set to come out Feb. 3, 2023. Bautista confirmed the report, tweeting that it is “another dream come true” to work with Shyamalan. Another dream come true working with @MNightShyamalan! https://t.co/69OmyT8oqg — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) December 6, 2021 Bautista’s film profile has risen considerably as he took on more work as an actor and retired from the WWE as a pro wrestler. He plays Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy...
Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
Deadline

Gal Gadot’s ‘Cleopatra’ Pic At Paramount Sets ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland To Direct As Patty Jenkins Moves Into Producing Role

EXCLUSIVE: Following the massive success of directing Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kari Skogland looks to have found her next film project and will be teaming up with another superhero star in the process. Sources tell Deadline that Skogland is set to direct Paramount’s Cleopatra, starring Gal Gadot. Skogland steps in for Patty Jenkins, who was attached to direct and is pivoting to a producing role. Jenkins fell off as director so she could focus on her next two projects: Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Paramount won the rights to the hot package last fall to the biographical...
