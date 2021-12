This THE FLASH: ARMAGEDDON article contains spoilers. As crossovers go, The Flash’s five-part Armageddon event is pretty low-key, so much so that it’s easy to see why showrunner Eric Wallace doesn’t really like the idea of calling it a crossover at all. And maybe that’s a good thing, in the end, because rather than going for the spectacle of, say, a Crisis on Infinite Earths or Crisis on Earth-X, the show has time to give us quieter, richer character moments of the sort we so rarely get between heroes from different shows.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO