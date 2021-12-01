ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawler, IA

Eric Njus, 35, Lawler

By Chris Berg
951thebull.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Njus age 35, of Lawler, IA, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at UnityPoint...

951thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
New Hampton, IA
City
Lawler, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
New Hampton, IA
Obituaries
Cedar Rapids, IA
Obituaries
CBS News

Meadows says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Washington — Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CNN first reported that Meadows wouldn't work with the committee. Meadows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitypoint Health#St Luke S Hospital#Hugeback
The Associated Press

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy