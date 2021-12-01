ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets (Dec. 1, 2021): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction

By Philip Rossman-Reich
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic return home and get Cole Anthony back from injury as Aaron Gordon brings the Denver Nuggets to town. Orlando Magic (4-18) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-10) 2022 Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 14 in Denver. PaceOff. Rtg.Def. Rtg.eFG%O.Reb.%TO%FTR. Denver96.2107.6108.153.025.814.219.3. Orlando99.1100.6111.448.227.215.321.6. OMD Prediction. Right now the Denver...

