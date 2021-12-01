ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gallery: Here's What Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Looks Like With Raytracing

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame developers use a variety of tricks to simulate lighting, most of which involve treating individual visual situations on a case-by-case basis. Raytracing is a more complicated and graphically demanding process, so most computers (and consoles) can't handle it, but it's also more hands-off for the developers because the computer is...

zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Do You Want the Future of DLC to Look Like for the Zelda Series?

DLC, short for Downloadable Content, continues to be a huge discussion point in the video game industry. More than ever before, game studios have the ability to use DLC to add content to their games and expand the player’s experience with the game. Though there are examples of free DLC, players often have to pay in some way to gain access to DLC, which can also mean more revenue for studios. While Nintendo was fairly behind to the rest of the video game industry’s use of DLC, they have been experimenting with paid Downloadable Content in many of their major franchises. Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, all feature post launch content that players have to pay to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Did You Know That Link Can Get Sunburned In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild?

Another day, another thing that we didn't know about this almost-five-year-old game: Breath of the Wild has a sunburn mechanic. Unlike real sunburn, the slight blush upon Link's body is a little hard to notice: it's a very subtle reddening of his shoulders, nose, cheeks, and collarbone, which is to say the most raised areas on his body. He'll get this sunburn if he spends too long in an area of extreme heat (the Gerudo Desert) without clothes on, but Nintendo didn't want us to worry — so the sunburn layer is capped out at 4%.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nintendo’s new Zelda handheld feels like a hint at things to come

Last holiday, Nintendo released Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., a handheld that technically played the original Super Mario Bros. on its itty bitty screen. But how many people actually set foot at the end of the Mushroom Kingdom on that diminutive doodad? The cramped buttons made the portable a collectible at best and at worst, a ruthless inflictor of arthritis.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just got a $20 price cut

Even though it was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch nearly five years ago, gamers who haven’t played this game are still flocking to Best Buy’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Black Friday deal. The open-world adventure remains a part of this year’s best Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch owners who are thinking about buying new games from Black Friday gaming deals should take advantage of Best Buy’s $20 discount for it. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is available from the retailer for just $40, compared with its original price of $60.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the cheapest it's ever been this Black Friday

We're keeping track of all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, with plenty of different accessories and bundles on sale right now. If you somehow haven't bought The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet, this is the right time to correct that mistake. At $25 off, you can pick up this stellar adventure game via Amazon and Walmart for almost half the normal price, or 42% off.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Waikuteru’s Breath of the Wild randomizer brings a new kind of chaos to Hyrule

Have you ever wondered what a Breath of the Wild randomizer would look like? Well, wonder no more when this new and chaotic mod by Waikuteru releases on Christmas. Just about anything you could possibly think of has been randomized within Hyrule. Of course, there are the basic item drops that have been completely mixed up. But oh boy, it does not stop there. Enemy spawns? Yep, randomized. Temperature and climate? Yep, randomized. Any and every location that Link can fast travel to? Yep, that’s randomized too. But wait, there’s more! Champion abilities, Link’s ability to rest, enemy drops, enemy weapons, and even more can be completely randomized with just this one mod! It might be tempting to ask “why” when looking through the list of things that can be randomized in this mod, but life is so much more fun when you do not ask those questions. Just let the randomly spawned Guardian charge at you in a scorching hot Hyrule Field after you lose all your equipment.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Here’s What A PlayStation-Themed ‘What If’ Might Look Like

What if Kratos had been unable to save Atreus from his sickness? What if Aloy had failed The Proving and hadn’t become a Nora Brave? Within every game is a seminal moment that defines the trajectory of the narrative. In turn, these moments define an entire generation of gamers – affecting which characters we choose to love or hate, or whether a scene moves or infuriates us. All it takes is a split-second decision. With the swing of a golf club, Abby set Ellie on a path of irredeemable vengeance. If Yuna hadn’t happened upon Jin, he never would have become The Ghost, but perhaps there are universes where things don’t play out the way we expect – a world where Aloy remains an outsider and joins the Eclipse in search of a sense of belonging, or a world without Atreus in which a grief stricken Kratos seeks his own self destruction.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Here's What Next-gen Edition of GTA 5 Should Look Like

Rockstar must really get to work on the improved version of GTA 5 for Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 if is to satisfy the fans. Thanks to modders the game looks amazing on PC. In March 2022, owners of 9th-gen consoles will be able to play a...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Special Edition' Metroid Dread Report Gives Hints, Tips And Strategies

Prior to the launch of we rather enjoyed the multiple 'Reports' that were shared by Nintendo and the development team at MercurySteam. They shared all sorts of lore, history lessons and sneak peaks of the game, but with Dread having now been out for about 6 weeks a 'Special Edition' report has been published to help players out, whether tackling new faster runs or jumping in for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Tsareena Is The Next Character To Join Pokémon Unite

The Pokémon Company has announced that Tsareena will be the next Pokémon to join the roster in Pokémon Unite, the free-to-play MOBA available on both Nintendo Switch and smartphones. The new character, a Grass-type Pokémon that was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon on Nintendo 3DS, will arrive in-game...
VIDEO GAMES

