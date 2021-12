Shondaland has hired of Megha Tolia as the company’s first president and COO. In the newly created position, Tolia will oversee company operations including growth, strategic planning and finance. She will report to Shonda Rhimes, founder and CEO. “Over the past few years, Shondaland has expanded into many new business areas while simultaneously growing the number of people working in each of our departments,” Rhimes said. “Megha brings with her invaluable knowledge and experience to help Shondaland continue to successfully manage this growth while identifying new business opportunities and endeavors for the company.” Tolia joins Shondaland after most recently serving as vice president...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO