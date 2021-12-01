Croatia’s Largest Retail Chain Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments Online

Paycoin(PCI), the fastest grown and the largest blockchain based payment solution in South Korea, plans to expand its business into global market. It introduced BTC payment service in more than 100,000 merchants in Korea earlier this year before Tesla. Although Tesla announced the plan to sell its cars through Bitcoin,theyrecently stopped such progress due to Elon Musk’s (CEO of Tesla) change of mind. Paycoin plans to attract global users and expand its global business and services by accepting BTC into Paycoin’s network.

