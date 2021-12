It’s been well known for quite a while now that following the initial release of Alder Lake-S earlier this month, Intel would be following this up with their more generic range of processors in January. While this is, of course, still pending confirmation, we know it it’s almost certainly going to happen at CES 2022, and you probably know it too. We’re just waiting on the official rubber stamp. In addition to that all-but-confirmed information, however, following a report via Videocardz, images have appeared online that claim to be ‘retail’ versions of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake-S non-K processors.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO