Out of the new cosmetics being added to My Time at Portia on iOS and Android when the store refreshes (officially set for release on November 26th), there are new outfits exclusive to the mobile version in addition to outfits available on PC. The player outfit packs will cost $0.99 each with $9.99 for a bundle. For NPCs, the bundle will be priced at $12.99. These bundles will end up costing less than buying all the outfits separately for both the player costumes and NPC costumes. If you’ve not gotten the base game yet, check out My Time at Portia on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here.

