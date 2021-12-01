ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘With Love’ Trailer: Amazon Serves Romance With A Side Of Drama This Holiday Season

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Calderón Kellett’s With Love dropped its first trailer teasing romance with a side of drama is on the menu this holiday season for its multigenerational and multicultural cast of characters. The 5-episode series premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 17. Season 1...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Gloria Calderón Kellett Tackles the Holidays “With Love”

Gloria Calderón Kellett is back with another multi-generational story led by Latinx characters. A trailer has dropped for “With Love,” the latest project from the co-creator of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” reboot. The holiday-themed series drops on Prime Video December 17. “Love could be right in front of...
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

The First 'Selling Tampa' Trailer Brings The Drama

Netflix knows you spent Thanksgiving weekend gobbling down all 10 episodes of Selling Sunset Season 4, and more crucially, they know you’re already hungry for more. So naturally, the streaming service has followed that up with the first trailer for Selling Tampa, a new series following a fresh group of impossibly chic Realtors — this time, in sunny Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rome Flynn
Person
Emeraude Toubia
Person
Constance Marie
Person
Todd Grinnell
Person
Isis King
ABC News

Consider these 12 books for your loved ones this holiday season

Have you ever noticed that not that many books come out in December? It’s true. It’s a publishing thing. Exactly when people are in stores shopping for holiday gifts, new releases are scarcer than ever. The good news is the books that do come out in December can get even more attention. So look for these titles when you’re running around crazy trying to find the perfect gifts. They’ll be hot off the press and can help you cross all your loved ones off the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sjpl.org

Romances of the Month: Winter Holiday Romance Books

The holiday season is here! The best way to celebrate the season is by settling down by the fire and enjoying a good romance book. From small towns, ranches, and regency period that feature dukes, cowboys, and twin switcheroo, these titles will help get you into the holiday spirit. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bowdoinorient.com

The Love Doctors’ guide to cuffing this holiday season

Yes, it’s us: the Love Doctors. Yes, we’re still unqualified and no, we did not learn how to “write good,” in our absence. Our Thanksgiving breaks were really not good but we will lie and tell you they were “super fun” if you ask us in person. OK, now onto...
BOWDOIN, ME
fangirlish.com

‘With Love’ Releases Official Trailer

There’s some stuff you already know is going to work for you even before the trailer comes out. For us, With Love was one of those things. Gloria Calderón Kellet? Emeraude Tobia? Mark Indelicato? Like, we were in before we even knew what it was about. And then we read what it was about, and out excitement level went through the roof. Which, at this point, means you should just IMAGINE how excited we are right now considering the official trailer is out.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#With Love#Latino#Dia De Los Muertos#Costars#Glonation#Amazon Studios
carolinianuncg.com

“Love Hard”: Netflix’s New Christmas Romance

Earlier this month Netflix released the movie “Love Hard” just in time for the upcoming holiday season. This film is perfect for those who love a good holiday romance. It features Nina Dobrev (from “Vampire Diaries”) as the main character, Natalie, who is a Los Angeles writer looking for love on a dating app.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama RAISED BY WOLVES

HBO has dropped the second season trailer for its sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves, and it looks super intense! The series is created and co-written by Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the film Prisoners previously, and has been directed by several talents that include Ridley Scott and his son Luke Scott.
TV SERIES
The State

Review: Boy band drama meets romance in ‘If This Gets Out’

“If This Gets Out” by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich (Wednesday Books) Saturday is the hot, new American boy band getting ready to do their first overseas tour. Its four members might be more excited if they were allowed any personal freedom — their identities are being chipped away to uphold the carefully curated personalities assigned to them. With each album release and every leg of tour, more restrictions are piled onto Saturday’s members until they’re sequestered to their hotel rooms any time they’re not actively working. Are 18-year-olds Ruben, Zach, Jon and Angel ready to take matters into their own hands?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
US Magazine

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 Trailer Promises a ‘Bumpy Ride’ and Tons of Drama: Watch the Video

It’s almost time! After nearly a decade, The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back to TV with some familiar faces and an extreme amount of drama. The first trailer for season 4 debuted on Tuesday, November 30, and there’s no question that the new episodes will be full of shocking moments. The video begins with Marysol Patton asking her fellow Housewives who in the group they trust the least.
TV SERIES
saportareport.com

Black Nativity starts Christmas holiday season with message of love

Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes originally wrote the 1961 off-Broadway musical. Holiday gospel musical Black Nativity comes back to Atlanta with a modern twist on the classic Christmas Story. Director Robert John Conner portrays the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from a Black cultural perspective. With limited showings available, theatergoers...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Creator & Stars Dish On “Emotional Rollercoaster” Of Netflix Smash & Talk Chances Of Season 2 – Deadline Virtual Screening Series

Squid Game has become a giant, global smash hit, reaching more than 142M Netflix households and being streamed for more than 2B hours. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created, written, directed and exec produced the nine-part series, tells Deadline during our Virtual Screening Series that the last two months have been an “emotional roller coaster” as he and the cast contend with the success of the series.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch On ‘Power Of The Dog’, Working With Cats And Cattle, And Not Showering For A Week – The Actor’s Side

Welcome back to a new Oscar season full of interviews for my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side. After nearly two years of producing this series virtually, which enabled us to go to all corners of the globe for scintillating chats with actors, it is nice — variants be damned — to be back doing these one on one in-person.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy