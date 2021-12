Brian Kelly answered one of the more obvious questions of his introductory press conference: How do you view competing in the SEC?. “I came down here because I wanted to be with the best,” Kelly said shortly after he was introduced as LSU’s new head coach. “The resources here are outstanding, it starts with the alignment, excellence, the standard of expectations. You’re looked at in terms of champions here, and I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage. That’s what my passion is, so yeah, that’s part of the draw, there’s no doubt about that. I’m going to learn about Louisiana.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO