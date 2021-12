Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is back streaming again on HBO Max in its R-rated form, bringing a strange saga for the streaming service to its end. Last week, it seemed that HBO Max had censored the DC Comics-based movie, replacing its theatrical cut with a TV-14 version edited for television. A representative from the streaming service later confirmed that this was an error. HBO Max accidentally uploaded an edited version of the movie, one cut for cable television, instead of its theatrical cut. The representative confirmed the mistake would be addressed and the original film restored in all of its R-rated glory. HBO Max has made good. Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now streaming as the filmmakers intended it to be seen on HBO Max once again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO