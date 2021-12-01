ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

REUTERS NEXT-US climate envoy Kerry says China, India, Russia must do more to tackle warming

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that big greenhouse gas emitting countries like China, India, Russia and others must move faster to help the world avert the worst impacts of global warming.

“And we have to help them,” Kerry said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

He said Washington was engaging with countries to help them accelerate a transition to cleaner forms of energy. He added that private investment in clean energy technology was also crucial to addressing climate change. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

In the fight against climate change, China is doing more than you think – but still not enough

When it comes to climate change, no nation is more important than China. It consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined, and it is the leading emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for nearly 30% of global emissions. Unless China takes rapid steps to control its greenhouse gas emissions, there is no plausible path to achieving the Paris climate agreement aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), or even the less ambitious target of “well below 2 C” (3.6 F). So, what is China doing to help the world avoid the worst impacts of climate change,...
INDIA
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newsitem.com

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit included political and defense issues, according to India's external affairs...
WORLD
The Independent

China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Putin's visit much more important than ever for India-Russia ties, say experts

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): As India gears up to host Vladimir Putin on Monday, experts highlight the significance of the visit of the Russian President for the annual summit between the leaders of both countries, which was postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic, and amid increased speculation about the future of India-Russia ties.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Climate Change#Reuters Next
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
CNBC

John Kerry says private sector can win climate change battle

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that the private sector has the ability to find solutions to climate change by funding the trillions needed for a global transition to clean energy. Kerry said that no government in the world has enough money to solve the climate crisis or...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
Washington Post

The West must do more than talk about Russia’s Ukraine ambitions

As a student of Russia for more than 60 years (having made my first trip to Russia in 1960), I think that the State Department’s words about Russia not making a “mistake” by massing tanks at their stolen border with Ukraine will make no difference whatsoever unless the West actually does something.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy