Michigan is now 'on weak legal ground' in Line 5 debate, DeWine administration says

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted believes the new strategy Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking in hopes of an eventual closing of the controversial pipeline known as Line 5 “is a sign that Michigan understands it is on weak legal ground in federal court and is seeking a more favorable forum to plea their case,” he told The Blade via email Wednesday.

“Ohio will continue to fight to keep Line 5 open so fuel gas prices don’t go up and jobs won’t be lost,” the lieutenant governor said. “We urge Michigan to honor the commitment they made with the pipeline owner under [former] Governor [Rick] Snyder to keep the pipeline operating in an environmentally responsible manner.”

Governor Whitmer caused a bit of a stir on Tuesday when she announced she was voluntarily dismissing a lawsuit she filed in U.S. District Court against Enbridge in November of 2020, one which largely mirrored a lawsuit that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed in June of 2019 in state court.

One of the questions has been over jurisdiction.

Canadian-based Enbridge, the pipeline’s owner-operator, had wanted the case heard in federal court, citing interstate laws and agreements with Canada over the transport of fuel products through Line 5. Proponents of keeping the matter in state court have cited precedents about common law.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff agreed with Enbridge that the matter belonged in federal court.

Ms. Whitmer responded by dismissing the lawsuit she brought over whether a federal judge should give the ultimate ruling.

Line 5 has become one of North America’s biggest debates over pipelines. Although it traverses more than 645 miles across Canada and the United States, four of them run through the Straits of Mackinac, which Governor Whitmer considers an environmentally risky location because of the potential impact on one of the world’s largest collections of fresh surface water.

At stake is the future protection for the Great Lakes, and the economic well-being of industries, including two Toledo-area refineries and one in Detroit, which provide thousands of high-paying jobs and produce much of the region’s gasoline, propane, jet fuel, and other petroleum products. Several are dependent on Line 5.

Both Ms. Whitmer and Ms. Nessel campaigned for their respective offices on closing Line 5.

Numerous environmental groups and tribes have supported efforts to close Line 5.

So has a pro-business group called the Great Lakes Business Network, which takes the opposite position on refineries and other industries in Ohio.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the Great Lakes Business Network called Ms. Whitmer’s latest move “the most stringent course of action to expeditiously shut down Line 5.”

Larry Bell, founder of Bell’s Brewery, said the Great Lakes region remains at risk of another major oil spill as long as Line 5 remains in operation. Enbridge owns the pipeline which burst along a creek that flows into the Kalamazoo River near Marshall, Mich. in 2010. It was one of the biggest inland oil spills in U.S. history, and required a large mobilized effort to keep the oil from reaching Lake Michigan.

“By pulling the federal case, the state is in a stronger position than ever to defend the shared waters of the Great Lakes,” Mr. Bell said.

Line 5 has existed in its current location since 1953. It was built to help prevent spills by ship, rail, or truck. Controversy emerged following an anchor strike during the former Snyder administration which damaged — but did not rupture — the pipeline.

Near the end of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s term, Enbridge worked out a deal to build a $550 million tunnel it said will secure the pipeline along the four miles it passes through the Straits.