Warner Robins will try to defend its Class 5A championship against Calhoun on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Cartersville coach Conor Foster played both teams during the season. His Purple Hurricanes defeated Calhoun 21-14 in the final week of the regular season to win the Region 8 title. They were beaten 24-14 by Warner Robins in the second round of the playoffs in a rematch of the 2020 state championship game.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO