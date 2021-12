Last weekend STMA was knocked out of the playoffs by the #1 team in the state in 6A Lakeville South in the state semi finals 40-14, while Annandale lost in the 3A state semi final to Plainview-Elgin-Millville 28-6. For Dassel-Cokato it was a much different result. In the 3A semi finals the Chargers rallied to defeat Esko to advance to the state championship game against Plainview-Elgin Millville. Lets take a look at the two teams as they will meet Saturday, November 27th for the state championship at 1 [email protected] US Bank Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO