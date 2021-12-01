ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM Raises 2021 Earnings Guidance on Pricing and Better Chip Supply

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM's new adjusted earnings guidance for this year is about $14 billion, up from an already raised guidance of between $11.5 billion and $13.5 billion. CFO Paul Jacobson said the slight raise follows strong pricing, resilient consumer demand and a better-than-expected supply of semiconductor chips. General Motors is slightly...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

GM Joins Initiative to Certify Sustainability in EV Supply Chain

General Motors Co. in Detroit has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), adding another element that supports the sustainability and human rights of the electric vehicle supply chain. IRMA advances responsible mining practice through a comprehensive set of standards covering the four principles of Business Integrity, Planning for...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

GM sees 'better flow' of chips, runs overtime at some plants

General Motors Co. has no plants down this week because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, and the Detroit automaker has scheduled overtime at several plants in recent weeks. "We are currently seeing a better flow of semiconductors in our supply chain, our North American assembly plants are now back...
DETROIT, MI
smarteranalyst.com

GM to Form JV for EV Batteries, Raises 2021 Outlook — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Multinational automotive manufacturing company General Motors Co. (GM) plans to form a joint venture with a South Korea-based chemical firm for the production of critical materials needed for the batteries of electric vehicles (EV), a report published by CNBC said. Headquartered in Michigan,...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford EVs Are Selling Way Better Than GM EVs

Ford and General Motors have always been at war, but with the advent of the electric age dawning on us, each has new challenges to overcome. The last third of the big three is also working towards electrification, but at this point, it's a two-horse race. For GM, technological superiority is expected thanks to its Ultium electric architecture, while Ford is working on electrifying everyday vehicles like the Explorer. These are great ambitions that are sure to guarantee the survival of both brands in an engineless future, but who's winning today?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Earnings Guidance#Detroit#Covid#Ford Motor
Shore News Network

GM boosts profit outlook as supply chain troubles ease

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co expects full year adjusted pre-tax profits will reach about $14 billion, higher than the previous forecast, the automaker’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a presentation. GM had previously forecast full-year adjusted pre-tax profits at $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion. GM shares were...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

GM raises financial outlook for 2021, citing improved chip supply

General Motors Co. raised its full-year financial outlook Wednesday, citing better availability of semiconductor chips amid a yearlong shortage of the crucial component. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a Credit Suisse event that he expects GM's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, a closely-watched financial indicator, to be roughly $14 billion for the year. The company had said in October that it expected to hit the high end of its guidance of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion in pre-tax earnings.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Donaldson beat earnings expectations and raised outlook, as price increases helped offset rising costs

Donaldson Co. Inc. reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and raised its full-year outlook, as price increases helped offset rising raw material, freight and labor costs. The filtration company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $77.1 million, or 61 cents a share, from $61.9 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 55 cents. Sales grew 19.5% to $760.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $745.4 million. Meanwhile, cost of sales increased 21.7% to $503.9 million, as gross margin decreased to 33.8% from 35.0%. "Donaldson is increasing its fiscal 2022 sales and EPS guidance to reflect better than expected sales in the first quarter, combined with the anticipated incremental impact of additional price increases planned for the remainder of the year," the company stated. The company raised its EPS guidance range to between $2.57 and $2.73 from between $2.50 and $2.66 and lifted its sales growth outlook to 8% to 12% from 5% to 10%. The stock has dropped 16.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Insights From Earnings Calls: Supply Chains Getting Better

No doubt supply chains have been tight for a while. Now that Q3 2021 earnings season is behind us and the holiday season is upon us, we examine key themes around the supply chains that we have seen in the past quarter and in the month and a half into Q4.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.59% to $1,009.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $234.48 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNN

Lucid Motors subpoenaed by the SEC. Shares plunge

New York (CNN Business) — Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors disclosed Monday it has received a subpoena from the SEC, sending its shares plunging 10% in early trading. The company said the probe "appears to concern" the SPAC deal that took it public earlier this year, along with "certain...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy