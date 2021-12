We've known for some time that Elon Musk has a problem with using radar sensors on Teslas. We've also known that the automaker is under federal investigation for crashes involving Autopilot, and that U.S. senators and others have decried the use of the terms Autopilot and Full Self-Driving as deceptive and dangerous. But the New York Times today posted an article, "Inside Tesla as Elon Musk Pushed an Unflinching Vision for Self-Driving Cars," that does just what the headline says: The Times interviewed 19 people involved with development of Autopilot over the years, who described internal edicts by Musk, disagreements from engineers on the project, and statements by the CEO that they say misled the public.

