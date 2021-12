Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There’s not much point running through last night’s events. Let’s just say that the 4-1 Colorado score line tells the story of the game down to a T. The Avalanche has got one of the best offenses of the league and it showed last night, they were skating around a Habs team that looked lost and helpless. Not only that, but the Habs only managed to get 20 shots on goal, in the first period, they got a total of 4 shots, even though they enjoyed 2 power plays during which they were unable to get a single puck on net.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO