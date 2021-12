Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Revenue has caught fraudulent claims for 200 MILLION dollars in state income tax refunds. A source in the agency says two claims for a total of 200 million dollars came from what appears to be the same source in late November. The suspect claims for those state income tax refunds were detected and no money was paid out. A written statement from the Iowa Department of Revenue’s spokesman says the agency has strong and effective fraud detection procedures in place and the department is encouraging Iowa taxpayers and tax professionals to be vigilant about protecting their personal information by creating strong passwords and spotting phishing attempts in email and text messages. The agency also says you shouldn’t share things like Social Security and bank account numbers over the phone.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO