GAYLE Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to Viral ‘abcdefu’ Single

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter GAYLE vaults from No. 7 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Dec. 4) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the 17-year-old’s breakthrough single “abcdefu.”. The song, released in August on Atlantic Records, debuts at...

thisis50.com

Washington Artist Lewie & Chicago Hit-Maker Calboy Connect On Single + Video “Broken Soul”

Washington artist, Lewie, recruits Chicago hit-maker Calboy for his latest smash single + video combo, “Broken Soul”. Lewie and Calboy connect their emotions through harmonies and honesty about their hardships and triumphs through them. The artists blend into one voice at times, which can only be a positive sign of two equally-yolked collaborators. For Calboy it’s just another display of the versatility that made him a platinum recording artist, but for Lewie it’s a great sign that he can hold his own with the big dogs of the record industry. “Broken Soul” is a memorable song that will always standout in Lewie’s growing discography.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

What is the “abcdefu” song on TikTok? Viral lyrics used in new trend

GAYLE has gained popularity on TikTok thanks to her song “abcdefu” going viral on the platform. But what’s the song about, and what exactly are the lyrics?. While TikTok has been the home of many viral dance trends, the short-form video app has also helped various creators gain popularity thanks to various talents like music.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Billboard Explains: The Longest-Standing Billboard Chart Records

The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into the longest-held records in Billboard chart history, from The Beatles to Drake. The Billboard charts have been a staple in the music industry since the 1940s and have kept records of the most-played songs, top-selling artists and what is most popular across a broad range of genres. With more than 80 years of data, the Billboard charts have encountered several impressive chart runs, starting with The Beatles.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Top 10 Singles by Rising Artists You have to Listen

One needs self-confidence, sheer determination, and a single opportunity to excel in the world. Modern social media platforms have increased the opportunity levels for talent to rise especially for artists. Social media platforms especially YouTube are best for music artists to rise in the industry and take place more easily in their audience’s hearts. Today, we bring a list of top ten singles by rising artists to listen to which will provide audio nirvana for your ears.
MUSIC
Blake Shelton
officialcharts.com

Gayle's anthemic ABCDEFU is the UK's Number 1 Trending Song

At just 17, Nashville pop prodigy Gayle has a huge, breakout hit on her hands in the form of her anthemic kiss-off ABCDEFU. The cutting track - Gayle's debut major label single after signing with Atlantic - is riding the crest of a viral wave. It's already become her first-ever charting placement on the Official Singles Chart, and today ABCDEFU becomes the UK's Number 1 Trending Song.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Year in Charts 2021: Republic Is Top Label of the Year

For the first time, Republic Records tops all three of Billboard’s leading year-end label rankings. The company is No. 1 on the 2021 year-end Top Labels chart, while also placing atop both the Billboard 200 Labels and Billboard Hot 100 Labels charts. Republic Records launched in 1995 and has previously...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

IVE enter the worldwide iTunes chart at #22 with debut single album 'ELEVEN'

IVE have debuted on the worldwide iTunes song chart!. On December 1 KST, the highly-anticipated girl group recently debuted with their 1st single album 'ELEVEN'. Shortly afterward, IVE entered the worldwide iTunes song chart with "ELEVEN" at #22. The track then also entered the top 10 of various iTunes song charts across the globe.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Canadian artist Riotron recruits GOLDHOUSE for their festive new single "Silent Night"

Over the last year, Canadian songwriter Jeff Fettes has reinvented himself through a string of well-received releases under his alter-ego moniker, Riotron. Tapping into his love for electronic music, he harnessed his talents and newfound time during the pandemic to produce some of the more intriguing releases of the year. Looking to further explore this other side, he doubles down as he unveils his festive new collaboration with GOLDHOUSE, "Silent Night."
MUSIC
Billboard

Spotify’s ‘Artist Wrapped’ 2021 to Promote Artist Merch Pages

Spotify for Artists has launched its 2021 Artist Wrapped microsites, offering artists a look at how their music performed on the streaming platform over the past year — while also helping push their official merch pages on the platform. Under its recently announced partnership with e-commerce company Shopify, Spotify will...
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA Officially Releases Viral TikTok Hit "I Hate U"

Months ago, SZA surprised fans by releasing three tracks—"Joni," "Nightbird," and "I Hate U"—over on SoundCloud. The singles were shared under an anonymous account and because fans haven't received a new album from the singer in years, they ate it up. Soon, "I Hate U" became the favorite out of the bunch as fans swarmed social media with the track, and over on TikTok, it became a viral sensation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
PopSugar

Where Was GAYLE's TikTok-Famous "ABCDEFU" Song When I Was Going Through a Breakup?

I really wish I'd had my current therapist when I was going through a bitter breakup two years ago, but having GAYLE's hit song "ABCDEFU" to blast through my speakers and scream-sing along to would've been helpful, too. Practically inescapable on TikTok these days, the pop-rock song explores 17-year-old singer-songwriter GAYLE's frustration with her ex after they split, featuring a cathartic chorus that lists out all the people she wants to give the middle finger to, appropriately omitting his dog. She belts out, "A-B-C-D-E-F you and your mom and your sister and your job / And your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art / F*ck you and your friends that I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off." It's catchy AF and practically impossible to not chant at least the alphabetical portion as you listen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
officialcharts.com

Gayle on her breakthrough debut single abcdefu and defying pop star expectations: "I like it when people underestimate me"

There are subtle break up songs, and then there is the line "f*ck you and your mom, and your sister and your job. Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off." So goes the anthemic chorus of Gayle's abcdefu, the major label debut single by the 17 year old Texas-born pop prodigy currently sitting at Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart. You'll find it nestled between Adele's Easy On Me and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. Festive, right?
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Okay so is the ‘abcdefu’ audio on TikTok a real song?

Sometimes you just need a song that you can scream at the top of your lungs when you’re midway through a breakup and that current song of choice on TikTok right now is “abcdefu”. It’s a certified banger that everyone is using in TikToks as it just sums up that moment of anger during a breakup where you hate everything about your ex and their life. But who actually sings it?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

