Senior and Echo editor-in-chief Molly Schochet said she was ecstatic after hearing Echo won a National Pacemaker award. “I’m really proud of all of the work that all the staffers from last year put in, and it especially makes me very proud of the chiefs from last year,” Schochet said. “It’s really exciting because we were not in school for a lot of (last year) and we were still able to make a really cool newspaper.”

ECHO, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO