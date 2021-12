BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tuukka Rask has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Boston Bruins. The veteran netminder participated in practice with the Bruins on Monday. Rask has been working out on his own at Warrior Ice Arena in recent weeks, but he remained on the ice on Monday and participated in the practice with his former — and potentially future — team. Linus Ullmark wasn’t present for Monday’s practice, one of a number of absences among Bruins regulars. In years past, the Bruins have utilized an emergency goaltender during practices when one or more of the regular...

