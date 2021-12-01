Christmas tree lighting to kick off return of Greenville Gives on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Kick off the Holiday Season with holly jolly celebrations at the return of Greenville Gives to Five Points Plaza on Friday.

The City’s annual tree lighting and kick-off to the season of giving will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville.

The tree lighting, reading of a holiday story, the opportunity to give back to non-profit organizations and the annual Holiday Market all return this year. This event also brings back holiday cheer with seasonal music and performances, rides on the Emerald Express, holiday crafts, and time for hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.

The event will have safety measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including safely-distanced activity stations, a larger event footprint to prevent over-crowding, and sanitizer stations throughout the event.

Greenville Gives will feature a central collection site for donations where those dropping off gifts will be greeted by Santa Claus. Donations are not required for the Sit with Santa photo-op.

Donations will be distributed to the following non-profit organizations: The Salvation Army through Greenville Fire and Rescue Operation Santa Claus, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, the Pet Food Pantry, and Greene Lamp Community Action (supporting JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads, and Pitt County Veterans Services). Donation items include paper products, dental hygiene items, small bath essentials, non-perishable foods, cat and dog food, adult hygiene items, socks, gloves, winter hats, and toys.

If you would like to volunteer find more details at: https://signup.com/go/RCgnOUJ

Fa-la-la-la-la on down to the Central Business District to be a part of these magical events.

First Friday ArtWalk : Friday, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy gallery showings, refreshments, restaurant and retail deals, as you take self-guided tours through each of the ArtWalk stops.

Jingle All the Way: On Saturday at noon, join Mr. Claus as he joins GMoA for arts and crafts, live music, dance performances, a cocoa and coffee bar, a vendor market, and more!

Greenville Jaycees Holly Jolly Christmas Parade : Saturday at 5 p.m. along Evans Street.

