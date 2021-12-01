ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Christmas tree lighting to kick off return of Greenville Gives on Friday

By Uptown Greenville
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pph1E_0dBNcNT700

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Kick off the Holiday Season with holly jolly celebrations at the return of Greenville Gives to Five Points Plaza on Friday.

The City’s annual tree lighting and kick-off to the season of giving will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville.

The tree lighting, reading of a holiday story, the opportunity to give back to non-profit organizations and the annual Holiday Market all return this year. This event also brings back holiday cheer with seasonal music and performances, rides on the Emerald Express, holiday crafts, and time for hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.

The event will have safety measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including safely-distanced activity stations, a larger event footprint to prevent over-crowding, and sanitizer stations throughout the event.

Greenville Gives will feature a central collection site for donations where those dropping off gifts will be greeted by Santa Claus. Donations are not required for the Sit with Santa photo-op.

Donations will be distributed to the following non-profit organizations: The Salvation Army through Greenville Fire and Rescue Operation Santa Claus, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, the Pet Food Pantry, and Greene Lamp Community Action (supporting JOY Soup Kitchen, Community Crossroads, and Pitt County Veterans Services). Donation items include paper products, dental hygiene items, small bath essentials, non-perishable foods, cat and dog food, adult hygiene items, socks, gloves, winter hats, and toys.

If you would like to volunteer find more details at: https://signup.com/go/RCgnOUJ

Fa-la-la-la-la on down to the Central Business District to be a part of these magical events.

First Friday ArtWalk : Friday, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy gallery showings, refreshments, restaurant and retail deals, as you take self-guided tours through each of the ArtWalk stops.

Jingle All the Way: On Saturday at noon, join Mr. Claus as he joins GMoA for arts and crafts, live music, dance performances, a cocoa and coffee bar, a vendor market, and more!

Greenville Jaycees Holly Jolly Christmas Parade : Saturday at 5 p.m. along Evans Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Burlington Food Hall sparks excitement among city residents

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a fun concept you see in big cities like Raleigh and Charlotte and now you can add Burlington to that list. We’re talking about the growing trend of food halls. The Burlington Food Hall and Commissary Kitchen already has three restaurants and a fully stocked bar. Some who live in […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WNCT

Shelters warn people about adopting pets during the holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people might be asking for a pet for Christmas, but shelter directors are warning you to know what you’re signing up for before you buy. The Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center currently has 81 dogs and 57 cats. Director Tommy Bell expects that number to rise as people return […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy