Heating system malfunctions, smokes at Old Orchard Beach elementary school

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. Starting on Monday, the United States will have some new COVID-19 travel restrictions in place for international air travelers. All international travelers flying to the U.S., including American citizens, will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. The changes were announced last week as part of a broader plan to bolster the nation’s arsenal of tools in its fight against the virus. Another part of that plan was the extension of a mask requirement on planes and public transportation through March 18.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO