ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heating system malfunctions, smokes at Old Orchard Beach elementary school

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Teachers at Jameson School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the school's heating system malfunctioned. Old Orchard Beach Superintendent John Suttie told NEWS...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Foundation increases gift to Maine arts center by $1M

A foundation has increased its gift to a Maine university to help create a new arts center in the state’s largest city. The University of Southern Maine said Tuesday the Crewe Foundation has given an additional $1 million toward the construction of a new Center for the Arts on the public university’s Portland campus.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Public menorah vandalized in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Jewish community puts up menorahs all over the world during Hanukkah, and Maine is no exception. "The message is that we increase in light, we increase in adding goodness and kindness throughout our state," Rabbi Levi Wilansky said. Wilansky learned after this weekend's sabbath that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Penobscot County EMS faces staffing crisis

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Across the state, many emergency medical services departments are critically short-staffed, and that problem only seems to be getting worse. Dispatchers who answer 911 calls and send out EMS crews said they're regularly sending ambulances outside of their coverage areas to help cover emergency calls. Chris...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Elementary School#Jameson School#News Center Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DOE receives federal funding to help students experiencing homelessness

MAINE, Maine — The Maine Department of Education received more than $2.6 million in federal funding to support students experiencing homelessness. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The Maine DOE said the bulk of the funding goes to more than 80 school districts in the state. The department said it will help more than 2,300 students across the state connect to community organizations, receive mental health support, get clothing, and find tutoring services.
HOMELESS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine deer hunt enters final days for muzzleloaders

Maine’s annual deer hunt is entering its final few days of the year with the season for hunters who use muzzleloaders. Muzzleloaders are firearms that are loaded through the front end. Deer hunters who prefer muzzleloaders have their own season in Maine and it ends on Dec. 11. Hunters are...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

The week ahead: December 6, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. Starting on Monday, the United States will have some new COVID-19 travel restrictions in place for international air travelers. All international travelers flying to the U.S., including American citizens, will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. The changes were announced last week as part of a broader plan to bolster the nation’s arsenal of tools in its fight against the virus. Another part of that plan was the extension of a mask requirement on planes and public transportation through March 18.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

UNH student found dead in Durham

DURHAM, New Hampshire — A missing University of New Hampshire student has been found dead in Durham, New Hampshire. Durham police say Vincenzo Lirosi was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday after drinking with friends. According to investigators, Lirosi had taken a shortcut through some woods to his home but...
DURHAM, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santas hit the slopes for charity

NEWRY, Maine — It was Santa Sunday at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. Over 230 Santa helpers donned their best red suits and hit the slopes, ringing sleigh bells all the way. Before dashing through the snow, all the Santas made a donation to the Sunday River Community Fund,...
NEWRY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Students dismissed at Bonny Eagle HS due to threatening voicemail

STANDISH, Maine — Bonny Eagle High School students were dismissed and afterschool activities were canceled Wednesday due to a threatening voicemail left at the school. MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said the message came in shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. He said the voice in the call was recorded, and the area code was from Kansas.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston Public Schools see increase in COVID-19 cases

One of Maine's largest school districts has seen increases in COVID-19 cases among students for months. Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said Thursday morning that 40 pooled COVID-19 tests came back positive. That's the most positive pooled tests the district has seen thus far in the pandemic. "I'm concerned...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Medical and research campus planned for Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine — The second phase of a $600 million complex is underway at Rock Row in Westbrook. Next up: a 200,000-square foot medical and research development campus. The six-acre complex anchored by New England Cancer Specialists will focus on cancer research and treatment and provide a unique healing environment for patients and their families.
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy