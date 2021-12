The founder of an anti-vaccine mandate group of Mississippi physicians said he was fired from his job at Yazoo City hospital emergency room on Friday. Dr. John Witcher, an emergency physician working at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City, said in a video his firing came after taking three patients off FDA-approved COVID-19 medication and replacing it with ivermectin. Baptist Memorial says he was working as an independent physician and was not a hospital employee.

