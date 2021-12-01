Kevin Hart Says Racist Airplane Scene in ‘True Story’ Actually Happened

We’ve all got a lot to feel thankful for these days (spending time with family and friends, getting to eat to our heart’s content and then continuing to indulge to the point of pain, Black Friday sales, etc), but we’re especially grateful that we get to celebrate an incredible new Woman Crush Wednesday just in time for Thanksgiving. This week, we’re talking about an extremely versatile, gifted, and hard-working woman who has been killin’ it in the biz for nearly a decade now and shows now signs of slowing down. She can act, do comedy, and sing, and can pretty much do most other things, too, including steal your fricking hearts. So prepare for that (very welcome) theft as you give it up for her, your WCW, the terrific Tawny Newsome!

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO