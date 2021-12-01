ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Hart Says Racist Airplane Scene in ‘True Story’ Actually Happened

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart’s new Netflix drama series True Story is not actually based on a true story but the racist airplane passenger scene really happened to the comedian. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In the drama series, Hart plays a character...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans To Play Arnold and Willis Jackson in Live Version of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Next month a classic television sitcom will be making a “live” return to the small screen and will star some notables in roles made famous several decades ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, television producing icon Norman Lear, responsible for classic TV sitcoms like Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, is gearing up to bring back Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Dec. 7.
TV & VIDEOS
phillytrib.com

In 'True Story,' Kevin Hart really does kill

NEW YORK — Getting Kevin Hart’s attention occasionally requires some perseverance, but it is ultimately worth the wait. As he approached for our lunchtime interview last Thursday, Hart was in the midst of a phone call that he couldn’t get out of or wasn’t finished with. For a few minutes he walked the aisles of the MO Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in midtown Manhattan, a cellphone pressed to one ear as he strolled tantalizingly close to our table, then veered off in another direction as he continued the conversation.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ

‘True Story’ lets Kevin Hart show off his serious side in a close-to-home role

Kevin Hart stays close to his comfort zone in one respect in “True Story” — playing a wealthy and famous comedian — while stretching in another, in a dark drama of cascading stakes and consequences. Also producing the Netflix limited series with “Narcos'” Eric Newman, Hart delivers a crisp and compelling drama that, at seven episodes, avoids the mistake of prolonging the act beyond its weight.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Kevin Hart’s older brother?

ROBERT Hart's relationship with his brother, Kevin Hart, world-renowned comedian, was far from smooth waters when they were growing up. Kevin opened up about his family and relationship with Robert in his 2019 documentary, Don't F**k This Up, on Netflix. Who is Kevin Hart's older brother?. Kevin's most recent documentary...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Kevin Hart
Cheddar News

Chris Diamantopoulos Talks His Villainous Roles in Netflix's 'Red Notice' and 'True Story'

Actor Chris Diamantopolous joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about his new Netflix movie "Red Notice," starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, and the massive success it has seen since its release. Diamantopoulos discussed what it was like stepping into the role of the villain, being able to play a character so different from himself in real life. He also talked about playing a heavy in another hit Netflix production, "True Story," and what it was like working with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Drama ‘True Story’ Is an Embittered Comment on Fame: TV Review

Many of our greatest comedians have something hard and unrelenting under the surface. The pursuit of laughs can be mercenary; there’s a reason that standups, on a good night, will say that they “killed.”  Kevin Hart, never shy about his ambition, now brings the subtext of a comedy career to the surface. His new limited series “True Story,” a violent scripted drama executive produced by Eric Newman of “Narcos” and made for Netflix, is practically glowing with anger. There’s invective directed at the public, at the hangers-on that come with fame, and especially at the character of his brother. These resentments consume “True Story” from the inside, resulting in a potent testament to self-regard.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Story#Instagram Twitter#Insider Hart
uticaphoenix.net

Kevin Hart talks new drama series ‘True Story’; says ‘I

Kevin Hart’s latest project isn’t not funny—that’s because he takes a dramatic turn for his new Netflix limited series “True Story” co-starring Wesley Snipes. The entertainment mogul discusses his friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been embroiled in a controversy over his latest special, “The Closer,” in which he made disparaging remarks about the transgender community that raised protests within Netflix and from activists. (Nov. 26)
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘True Story’ Actress Tawny Newsome

We’ve all got a lot to feel thankful for these days (spending time with family and friends, getting to eat to our heart’s content and then continuing to indulge to the point of pain, Black Friday sales, etc), but we’re especially grateful that we get to celebrate an incredible new Woman Crush Wednesday just in time for Thanksgiving. This week, we’re talking about an extremely versatile, gifted, and hard-working woman who has been killin’ it in the biz for nearly a decade now and shows now signs of slowing down. She can act, do comedy, and sing, and can pretty much do most other things, too, including steal your fricking hearts. So prepare for that (very welcome) theft as you give it up for her, your WCW, the terrific Tawny Newsome!
CELEBRITIES
NWI.com

Worth Watching: ‘Hawkeye,’ Kevin Hart Gets Serious in ‘True Story,’ Hunger Games on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Hanna’ Final Mission

On a busy Thanksgiving Eve, while most of the broadcast networks (though not CBS) are in repeats, streaming options are plentiful, including the latest Marvel series (Hawkeye), a rare detour into drama for Kevin Hart, the final season of Prime Video’s action thriller Hanna, a second season of the rebooted Saved by the Bell, and much more.
TV SERIES
Norwalk Reflector

TV best bets: Beatles doc, Halle Berry's 'Bruised,' Kevin Hart's 'True Story,' Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

This is an action-packed Thanksgiving week for TV. Apple TV+ starting Thanksgiving Day debuts a three-part docuseries focused on the Beatles recording their “Get Back” album back in 1969. Peter Jackson, “Lord of the Rings” director, sifts through 57 hours of unseen footage to capture a band that was going through some major issues but still managed to create some great music.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Press

‘True Story’: Wesley Snipes on Bond Between Brothers in Netflix Series With Kevin Hart

It’s not often Wesley Snipes pops up on TV, but the actor plays Kevin Hart‘s older brother in Netflix‘s new limited drama series True Story. Snipes’ character Carlton is a Philadelphia native who is trying to make it in the world that previously belonged to Kid (Hart) when there were both growing up. Now separated by wealth and success, Carlton dwells in the big shadow that his little brother casts when visiting their old stomping grounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Kevin Hart on ‘True Story’ and Why He’s So Excited for People to See the Limited Series

With the seven episode limited series, True Story, starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Kevin Hart about making his first dramatic series. If you’re not familiar with the series, True Story is centered around a world famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry, and Kid is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. Eric Newman, who served as showrunner of the Netflix hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series and it also stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, and Lauren London.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

Kevin Hart, Laugh Out Loud and Sam’s Club Deliver Big Surprises to Community Organizations

Sam's Club continues to deliver on its promise to Bring the Merry this holiday season. Last week, Sam’s Club, Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart celebrated five organizations making a big difference in children’s lives by surprising them with $100,000 each through a series of virtual and in-person announcements across the country. In addition to the monetary contribution, select families and children benefitting from the organizations were also surprised to have a unique holiday wish – from laptops to karaoke machines to dollhouses – fulfilled by the trio.
CHARITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live Remake

Kevin Hart is set to take on the role of Arnold Jackson during another "Live In Front of a Studio Audience" remake as ABC looks to rework its classic "Diff'rent Strokes" show. It's a part of a larger plan for the network to also remake "The Facts of Life," marking its third entry in the "Live" series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy