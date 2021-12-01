ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin's Russia is all we feared it would be

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTg2v_0dBNZo4900

For years, experts have warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken his country from the nascent democracy that emerged in 1991 at the end of the Soviet Union to a revanchist, revisionist power seeking to aggressively reassert the Kremlin’s primacy — both in the world and at home in Russia. Individual flashpoints over the last decade pointed to this, including the invasion of Ukraine, hybrid warfare against the West, and political repression at home that increasingly suffocates Russian civil society. Today, we see each of these issues escalating and showing exactly what a more fully formed revisionist power looks like on the world stage.

The most important political development in Russia over the last two decades is Putin’s effort to take Russia backwards while experimenting with new ways to exert authoritarian control over a society. Experts and decision makers need to be clear-eyed about Putin’s Russia as it is — not as they want it to be — especially as those same authoritarian tools work their way outside of Russia and into the West by way of illicit money and the corruption of credible leaders as well as information warfare that fuels our own political turmoil.

Putin has used the power of the Kremlin to shore up his rule, often by making Russian politics more predictable, while sowing chaos abroad to prevent a unified international community from standing together against his abuses.

The world was outraged when it saw Putin’s domestic repression on full display in the treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was first poisoned by the security services, then arrested on spurious charges when he returned home to Russia from recovering abroad. While Navalny has been serving out his sentence in a penal colony, the Kremlin has declared his network an “extremist organization” on par with ISIS and worked to dismantle it.

The Kremlin even enlisted American tech giants in its repression. When the remnants of Navalny’s network tried to make recommendations for who Russians should vote for in this year’s parliamentary elections, the Russian government exerted massive pressure on Apple and Google to censor the content. Facing threats to arrest local employees, the companies relented.

While not going so far as the Chinese Communist Party, which has created a virtually separate internet, the Russian government has started flexing its muscles to block Russians from seeing what it deems undesirable. It has experimented with throttling social media sites like Twitter and talked about outright banning YouTube. At the same time, independent news organizations across the country are being designated “foreign agents” for their reporting, many being forced to shut down. An unrelenting state media steps in to fill the void, and the result is an increasingly bare information ecosystem that Russians live in, with far less access to reliable independent information.

The latest blow has been to a longstanding pillar of Russian civil society: Memorial, an NGO founded to preserve historical memory of atrocities committed under the Soviet Union, is under intense new pressure as authorities work to shut it down. Condemnation of this was swift, but ineffective. Putin saw an organization dedicated to refusing to forget injustice in the past as a threat to injustice in the present. By shuttering Memorial he is seeking to remove any contradictions to the heroic version of history he prefers Russians to have — regardless of whether that version of history is real or imagined.

Putin kicked off the decade by changing the Russian constitution to allow him to continue holding the presidency until 2036, which would make him the longest Russian ruler since Stalin. He is slowly but fundamentally reshaping Russian society to remove the normal checks on a ruler’s power — going after those who disagree with him and who expose government corruption, while changing the way people understand the world around them and the history of what came before.

The effect may not be a totalitarian hellscape, but it is certainly a more closed country that elites can use as their personal playground, plundering wealth for themselves and punishing any who wish for an alternative.

But Putin, reportedly the richest man in the world, is less concerned nowadays with the riches. He wants to cement his rule as one of the most definitive and grand leaders in Russian history, on par with Tsars and Tsarinas whose names end in “the Great.” As Melinda Haring recently pointed out in Foreign Affairs, Russian rulers tend to measure their greatness in land.

Ukraine, above all, would be the greatest prize for Putin to cement himself in history.

When he invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014, Russians hailed the return of what they saw as a historically Russian holding, regardless of the Ukrainians who protested the capture of their land or the Crimean Tatar minority that now faces political persecution.

Around 100,000 Russian troops have now massed in occupied-Crimea and along Ukraine’s borders, and the world watches to see if they will roll in. Plainly, few understand what could come of the buildup. While the apparent invasion force is massive enough to defeat the Ukrainian military, it is not enough to conquer the country and hold it through the brutal insurgency that would follow.

As Michael Kofman observes, one likely aim could be the swift crippling of the Ukrainian state and the forcible change of regime to one more compliant with Moscow’s demands.

In the years since the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, Putin has crafted a system to maintain his rule, disappearing dissent at home, supporting strongman leaders and wannabe-authoritarians wherever he can, and stoking chaos within the democracies most likely to oppose him.

Whether it is poisoning opposition politicians or seizing territory by force for the first time in Europe since World War II, Putin’s actions all hinge on the assumption that voices in the West will not be clear in their condemnation and ultimately will give him what he wants in order to de-escalate the crisis he instigated.

If leaders are clear-eyed, Putin’s outrageous acts fit into a pattern. If leaders are honest, they will admit the pattern shows the acts simply will not stop on their own. As President Biden reportedly plans another meeting with Putin, while warning Moscow not to escalate with Ukraine, it is essential that leaders in Washington stop treating the Kremlin’s various aggressive acts as if they are unrelated.

Doug Klain is a program assistant with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. Follow him on Twitter @DougKlain.

Comments / 1

Related
creators.com

Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: Why Biden’s threat to sanction Russia probably won’t deter Putin in Ukraine

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. US intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual summit on December 7 to discuss the matter. The new measures would come on top of a wide array of already existing sanctions against Russia imposed both earlier this year and over the past several in response to Moscow’s criminal cyber activities, its takeover...
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Biden-Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off Tuesday over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the U.S. president eager to use his video call with Putin to serve notice that Moscow will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine. Just hours before the call got […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

PM and allies commit to talking Russia down from ‘threatening’ Ukraine stance

The UK and its allies have agreed to work together to encourage Russia to row back from its “threatening behaviour” towards Ukraine Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening as Western allies consider how to respond to the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.The call came after Mr Biden held an online meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to warn that, in the event of an invasion, the US stands ready to impose sanctions that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according...
POLITICS
KREX

Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, can ally with the West — is now creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years. The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment with U.S.-led NATO will be […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Crimea#Russian#Kremlin#Isis#American
Fox News

McEnany on high-stakes Biden-Putin call on Ukraine: 'We all see Biden's capabilities'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany cast doubt on President Biden's international expertise as he holds a high-stakes call with Vladimir Putin over rising tension with Ukraine. McEnany joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to discuss Biden's foreign policy approach, warning Putin only understands "action" and "strength" within the international arena. KAYLEIGH...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
MILITARY
Post-Star

Russia's Putin and India's Modi meet in New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, according to India's external affairs ministry. The two countries also signed a slew of bilateral defense agreements, including India's procurement of more than 600,000 assault rifles from Russia. India's defense ministry called it a "landmark" deal that would replace a locally made rifle with a modern weapon, ending the "long quest" for its army's needs. The two countries also signed an agreement to extend their military technology cooperation for the next decade.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
News 8 WROC

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
WORLD
WEHT/WTVW

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Monday hailed the country’s military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to […]
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy