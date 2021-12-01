ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Three Hayward smash and grab suspects arrested

By Peter Snarr
 6 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Three people are behind bars after Hayward police say they were involved in a mass smash and grab incident.

Police responded to the downtown area last week were they witnessed 20 to 25 people breaking into a business.

The suspects took off running in different directions, but police were able to apprehend three of them.

Authorities also found an abandoned vehicle they believe was involved in the incident that contained an assault rifle with a high-capacity drum magazine, two pistols, and a bullet proof vest.

24-year-old charged in organized retail theft involving Bay Area Home Depots

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police say they found stolen items worth over $14,000 at the home of a Redwood City man. The Redwood City Police Department identified the suspect of the organized retail theft as 24-year-old Eric Crossman. According to police, the items they found consisted of high-end power tools and electronics, taken from […]
