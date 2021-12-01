ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mace says she won't tolerate members who 'promote bigotry'

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdoCi_0dBNZ8H000

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) defended her criticism of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday after the two sparred on Twitter over anti-Muslim comments made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

"I won't tolerate members on either side of the aisle — or even within my own party — who are racist, who promote bigotry, religious bigotry, or otherwise, or anti semitism," Mace said at The Hill's event "Regulating Cannabis.”

"I've called out Democrats and Republicans alike and I will continue to do so," she added, when asked if there was a pathway for she and Greene to “bury the hatchet.”

"I want to be an effective leader in Congress," Mace said. "And that means defending my record when I need to, even if it's against members of my own party. I will continue to work hard and defend my record when I need to and call people out for their BS too."

Mace's remarks come after Greene ripped the South Carolina Republican after her comments on CNN criticizing Boebert's remarks suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) might be a terrorist.

"I have, time after time, condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said on CNN of Boebert’s comments.

Greene responded with a tweet calling Mace "the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort," Greene said in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

Mace responded in a tweet that said she is "a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend."

"No one can defend myself as best as I can defend myself against individuals, including yesterday when Congresswoman Greene lied about my record, that's not okay," Mace added at Wednesday's event, which was sponsored by the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation.

The Hill has reached out to Greene for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Top Democrats For Not Punishing Boebert For Islamophobic Remarks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Democratic House leadership for not punishing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over her repeated Islamophobic statements targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). “It’s embarrassing that there is any hesitation on this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday. “How can we have different consequences for different kinds of bigotry or incitement?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What reaction to Rep. Boebert’s bigotry says about GOP

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is under fire for Islamophobic comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has finally responded, but failed to condemn her comments and the far-right congresswoman is unlikely to face any real consequences. What does the lack of a strong reaction to Boebert’s bigotry say about the state of the GOP? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the controversy and speaks to Adam Wren, Danielle Moodie and Jena Friedman about the takeover of the GOP by the fringe.Nov. 28, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WREG

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can’t police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillytrib.com

The exhausting, soul-sapping meanness of Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON — Lauren Boebert, a Republican member of Congress from Colorado, is mean. She is a public bully who wraps her insults in comedy, in the flag, in Christianity. She has spent the past few days luxuriating in the hullabaloo that she created by lobbing anti-Muslim insults into the air during a monologue in front of her supporters. The subject of her derision was Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is Muslim and who wears a hijab and who Boebert likes to imply is a terrorist or, at the very least, a terrorist sympathizer. Omar has responded by calling Boebert a buffoon. Boebert later posted a video describing the exchange.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Squad member Cori Bush says she shouldn’t have to fight for abortion access

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Cori Bush said women should have abortion access without a fight, the Missouri Democrat told Fox News outside the Capitol on Wednesday. "We always have to fight for the things that we shouldn't even have to ask for," Bush told Fox News after she gathered with around 35 fellow House Democrats supporting abortion rights. Among them was Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, a Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus co-chair who was heard shouting, "Abortion is essential."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Muslim#Democrats#Republicans#Bs#Cnn#D Minn#Rino
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy