Mace says she won't tolerate members who 'promote bigotry'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) defended her criticism of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday after the two sparred on Twitter over anti-Muslim comments made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

"I won't tolerate members on either side of the aisle — or even within my own party — who are racist, who promote bigotry, religious bigotry, or otherwise, or anti semitism," Mace said at The Hill's event "Regulating Cannabis.”

"I've called out Democrats and Republicans alike and I will continue to do so," she added, when asked if there was a pathway for she and Greene to “bury the hatchet.”

"I want to be an effective leader in Congress," Mace said. "And that means defending my record when I need to, even if it's against members of my own party. I will continue to work hard and defend my record when I need to and call people out for their BS too."

Mace's remarks come after Greene ripped the South Carolina Republican after her comments on CNN criticizing Boebert's remarks suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) might be a terrorist.

"I have, time after time, condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said on CNN of Boebert’s comments.

Greene responded with a tweet calling Mace "the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort," Greene said in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

Mace responded in a tweet that said she is "a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend."

"No one can defend myself as best as I can defend myself against individuals, including yesterday when Congresswoman Greene lied about my record, that's not okay," Mace added at Wednesday's event, which was sponsored by the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation.

The Hill has reached out to Greene for comment.