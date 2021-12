After missing the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski are on an apparent revenge tour. It certainly helps that Paolo Banchero has been playing like one of the best freshmen in the country. The silky-smooth forward has been absolutely dominant. Duke opened some eyes when they knocked off top-ranked Gonzaga, and now the Blue Devils have replaced the Zags atop the rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO