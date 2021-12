When WWE Superstars perform on live TV they don’t get the chance to do things over, and as we all know anything can happen on a live show. In 2015 Bryan Danielson had to vacate the IC Title before taking a hiatus from WWE, and a new champion was decided at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. On the road to the Elimination Chamber Ryback found himself in a segment with Stephanie McMahon, and during a recent episode of The Ryback Show he revealed that he actually went off script.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO