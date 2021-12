Fred Rosser is open to working everywhere in 2022, but New Japan is his main focus. Fred Rosser openly spoke about trying to get into AEW and not hearing back from them. Fred wound up becoming a permanent fixture of New Japan STRONG. Now, he has had the opportunity to be in the ring with such names as Tom Lawlor and Minoru Suzuki, and in 2022, he's open to working in more promotions with the caveat that New Japan comes first.

