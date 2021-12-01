ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal court halts vaccine mandate for health care workers

By The Center Square
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court in the Western District of Louisiana has halted the...

neworleanscitybusiness.com

Florida Phoenix

11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeal court in Atlanta that rejected the state of Florida’s arguments against the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers over the weekend has now issued its written explanation for doing so. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Eleventh Circuit ruled, 2-1, that the mandate is fully […] The post 11th Circuit panel thumbs nose at nationwide injunction on COVID vax mandate for health workers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate […]
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
