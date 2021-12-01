SeaWolves now accepting applications for 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship

Local high school senior baseball and softball players are now welcome to apply for a college scholarship through the Erie SeaWolves.

The SeaWolves have opened the application process for the 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship .

Over the past two years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 26 scholarships in memory of former SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of four (4) $1,000 scholarships annually to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball.

Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team and their impact on the lives of others.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford Counties.

Plan to enroll in a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2022 (candidates are NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics).

Provide a transcript with a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2022 Chace Numata scholarship is Feb. 1, 2022. Additional scholarship information, details on how to submit and past winners can be found HERE .

Those who wish to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:

SeaWolves Community Fund

ATTN: Numata Scholarship

831 French Street

Erie, PA 16501

Additionally, fans can support the scholarship by purchasing a Chace Numata T-shirt with the hashtag #LiveLikeNumi on the back. All proceeds from shirt sales benefit the Chace Numata Scholarship. To buy a T-shirts in both yellow and red, click HERE .

