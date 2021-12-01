ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWolves now accepting applications for 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPooO_0dBNVPWM00

Local high school senior baseball and softball players are now welcome to apply for a college scholarship through the Erie SeaWolves.

The SeaWolves have opened the application process for the 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship .

Over the past two years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 26 scholarships in memory of former SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of four (4) $1,000 scholarships annually to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball.

Erie SeaWolves announce 2022 schedule

Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team and their impact on the lives of others.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford Counties.
  • Plan to enroll in a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2022 (candidates are NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics).
  • Provide a transcript with a minimum grade point average of 2.5.
  • Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2022 Chace Numata scholarship is Feb. 1, 2022. Additional scholarship information, details on how to submit and past winners can be found HERE .

Erie SeaWolves Starting Catcher Chace Numata dies following skateboarding accident

Those who wish to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:

SeaWolves Community Fund
ATTN: Numata Scholarship
831 French Street
Erie, PA 16501

Additionally, fans can support the scholarship by purchasing a Chace Numata T-shirt with the hashtag #LiveLikeNumi on the back. All proceeds from shirt sales benefit the Chace Numata Scholarship. To buy a T-shirts in both yellow and red, click HERE .

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com's breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

