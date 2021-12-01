ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Herrin Hosting Open House at West Chester District Office

 6 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — State Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, invites residents of the Greater West Chester Area to her district office, located at 21 W. Washington St., Suite A, for an open house this Friday. The open house will be held from 4:30...

MyChesCo

Support Health Care Heroes When You Shop in West Chester This Weekend

WEST CHESTER, PA — 100% of QR code donations will go to local fire departments, police departments, EMS and health care workers when you sip, shop and dine in West Chester this weekend. It’s all part of First Responders & Health Care Heroes Weekend coming up December 10-12 during Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Storefront Decorating Contest in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas Inc. is having its annual Storefront Decorating Contest. Businesses in the Borough of Downingtown can decorate their store/business front for the holidays and join the contest. Registration required. Businesses participating must be decorated by end of day December 11. Judging will take place...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Issues Call for Authorities, Boards, Commissions Volunteers

WEST CHESTER, PA — Several of Chester County’s 26 Authorities, Boards and Commissions are looking for more residents to volunteer to fill current vacancies and serve. “We are very fortunate in Chester County to have engaged citizens who care about the vitality and future of their community, and their neighbors,” said Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. “Serving on one of our Authorities, Boards or Commissions offers a unique opportunity to collaborate and help shape public policy in a wide range of issues, from agriculture and land preservation to child welfare, parks and recreation, pipeline safety and numerous other areas. Community involvement ensures decisions reflect the widest range of voices and expertise.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

GMH Communities Breaks Ground on the Caswell at Runnymeade in Newtown Square, PA

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — GMH Communities announced it recently broke ground on The Caswell at Runnymeade, a 249-unit multifamily community in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Located just 15 miles from Philadelphia in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, The Caswell at Runnymeade will consist of two, four-story buildings with underground parking. The development is a joint venture partnership with AEW Capital Management, L.P. and is slated to open spring 2023, with preleasing to begin winter 2022.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
West Chester, PA
Government
MyChesCo

$10 Million Awarded in Redevelopment Funding for Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, PA — State Sen. Christine Tartaglione D-Philadelphia announced $10 million in state grants was recently awarded to North and Northeast Philadelphia for redevelopment projects. Tartaglione announced the funding, which is awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will provide grants to projects that will expand medical access, recreation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Requires Sunoco to Restore Lake at Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell announced that the commonwealth recently reached a settlement with Sunoco Pipeline, L.P., that will require the company to dredge Ranger Cove in the 535-acre lake at Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County, as well as pay $4 million for natural resource damages, which will be used to restore and improve visitor experiences at the park, and a $341,000 civil penalty for permit violations.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Educator Named 2022 Teacher Of The Year

HERSHEY, PA — Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega announced that Elizabeth Raff, an educator at Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County, has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Norristown’s CitizenLab Page Launches to Get Community Feedback

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Municipality of Norristown recently launched a new online platform that encourages residents to have more input into their local government. Norristownbuzz.org is now the official tool for municipal staff to collect feedback and information from residents for a wide array of projects and policies being considered. The platform was created by CitizenLab, a Belgium-based tech company, that municipal council agreed to contract with in the summer of 2021. CitizenLab has hundreds of clients across the globe, including, in Pennsylvania, the City of Lancaster and Carlisle Borough.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Rep. Shusterman Introduces Bill to Prohibit Small Plastic Bottles in All Lodging Establishments

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, this week introduced new legislation to ban small plastic bottles in lodging establishments. To prevent significant plastic waste, this bill would prohibit the entities from offering guests personal care items in small plastic bottles. Businesses would also save money by opting for bulk dispensers for personal care items.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

MTTI Partners with Evergreen

WEST CHESTER, PA — Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) and Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., announced a recent agreement in which Evergreen will manufacture MTTI’s EvaThera™ platform of radiopharmaceuticals. The EvaThera™ platform is a new generation of Evans blue-based molecules with strong affinity for albumin, which extends the blood half-life of the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

CCIU Learning Center Grows Horticulture Program With New State-Of-The-Art Center

The CCIU celebrates the official opening of the CCIU Horticulture Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Front row left to right: Owen Ziglar, Dr. Siobhan Leavy, Representative Dan Williams, Bonnie Wolff, Dr. George F. Fiore, Dr. Don Mangan, Stacy Stone and Mike Bell. Back row left to right: Kenneth Pacanowski, Kevin Miller, Ryan Gaul, David Kring, Dr. Steve Gerhard, Patti Campbell, Mike Walls, Joe Lubitsky and Stephen Dittmann. (Submitted Image)
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

WCU’s University Theatre Group Presents 22nd Annual AIDS Benefit Show

Proceeds to support New York-Based Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. WEST CHESTER, PA — The student-led University Theatre group at West Chester University is busily planning their 22nd annual benefit event to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, a New York-based non-profit that provides services to those living with AIDS and HIV. Performances are staged in the Mainstage Theatre at the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts, 2 E. Rosedale Ave., West Chester. Performances are Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, at 7: 30 p.m., and Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $12 ($10 for students and faculty members with I.D.) and are available at the door or soon at www.wcupatix.com.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania House of Representatives Declares December as Salvation Army Red Kettle Month

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division calls for volunteers to help raise funds for community members in need this holiday season. PHILADELPHIA, PA — This December, The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division is celebrating Salvation Army Red Kettle Month, as declared by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives., This holiday season, the faith-based nonprofit organization finds itself in dire need of volunteers to staff Red Kettles and ring bells to help raise money for individuals and families who need holiday assistance, food, shelter, utility assistance, case management, and more. Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division served over 900,000 people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Senator Santarsiero Secures $2 Million in RACP Grant Funding for Children’s Village at Doylestown Hospital

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced that he recetnly secured $2 million in state grant funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to help rebuild Children’s Village, a daycare facility located on the Doylestown Hospital campus. Children’s Village was damaged beyond repair on August 4, 2020, when an EF2 tornado touched down in Doylestown.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Philadelphia Resident

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced on Friday that a Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This person is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. The Health Department states that it is working to get more information on the case. The Health Department is coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
