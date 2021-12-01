Herrin Hosting Open House at West Chester District Office

WEST CHESTER, PA — Several of Chester County’s 26 Authorities, Boards and Commissions are looking for more residents to volunteer to fill current vacancies and serve. “We are very fortunate in Chester County to have engaged citizens who care about the vitality and future of their community, and their neighbors,” said Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. “Serving on one of our Authorities, Boards or Commissions offers a unique opportunity to collaborate and help shape public policy in a wide range of issues, from agriculture and land preservation to child welfare, parks and recreation, pipeline safety and numerous other areas. Community involvement ensures decisions reflect the widest range of voices and expertise.”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO