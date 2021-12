Oscar Tshiebwe wasn’t fazed by being a foul away from having to leave the game, because he was playing smarter. “I wanted my head to stay in the game,” said Tshiebwe, who finished with four fouls and sat for several minutes in the first half. “Coming back, I was kind of with the mentality of win the game and be careful. Coach told me that if you see you cannot get it, don’t reach, just go back.”

