GM boosts full year profit forecast

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

DETROIT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co expects full year adjusted pre-tax profits will reach about $14 billion, higher than the previous forecast, the automaker’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a presentation.

GM had previously forecast full-year adjusted pre-tax profits at $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion. (Reporting By Joe White)

