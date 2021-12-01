ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tomorrow Before After’ Producers Apollo Pictures, Sivela Pictures and 64-A Films Team for Slate of Colombian Genre Films (EXCLUSIVE)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-producers on the recently finished dystopian thriller “Tomorrow Before After,” Apollo Pictures and Sivela Pictures are teaming on an entire slate of genre feature films with top Colombian producers 64-A Films, starting with a Spanish-language remake of Apollo founder Chad Barager’s most recent directorial feature “The Inheritance.”. The new...

Laredo Morning Times

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday.
Laredo Morning Times

Italy’s 102 Distribution, Mexico’s BHD Film Team for ‘500 Millions of Red Shoes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based 102 Distribution is bringing onto the market the Mexico-Italo co-production “500 Millions of Red Shoes,” directed by first time director Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser and co-produced by Mexico’s BHD Film. Gabriela Maldonado and Alexandro de Icaza are producing for BHD. “500 Million” was financed by Mexico’s Imcine film agency with...
SFGate

‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal. Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III.
imdb.com

Pulse Films Options ‘Underbelly,’ Bestselling Book About Complexity of Modern Motherhood (Exclusive)

“Gangs of London” producer Pulse Films has secured the rights to Anna Whitehouse and Matt Farquharson’s Sunday Times-bestselling novel “Underbelly.”. Released early in August, the book tells the story of two women, Lo and Dylan, who are living parallel lives while being worlds apart. Lo is a middle-class mother with perfectly polished Instagram posts, while Dylan holds down a zero-hours telemarketing job while trying to keep food on the table. When they meet at the school gates, they are catapulted into each other’s homes and lives — with devastating consequences.
Natalia Reyes
Deadline

Unannounced Films To Distribute ‘Annika’ Producer Black Camel Pictures’ BBC Young Adult Drama ‘Float’

EXCLUSIVE: Pennywise: The Story of IT distributor Unannounced Films has taken on international sales of Annika producer Black Camel Pictures’ BBC young adult drama Float. Written by Scottish playwright Stef Smith, the BBC Scotland series dropped on BBC iPlayer in August, following Jade, a university dropout who finds herself back in her hometown working as a lifeguard at the local pool. Rumors are rife as to why she’s back, but only Jade knows the truth. Starting out as a BBC Writersroom pilot, the six-part show features a cast of young Scottish breakthrough acting talent and was the first to be directed by Arabella Page Croft, who runs Black Camel. “Float is a show we are excited to share internationally and keen to nurture with broadcast partners,” said Page Croft. “It’s been a simply fantastic opportunity for us to amplify underrepresented, queer voices and to introduce audiences to an exciting new generation of young Scottish acting talent.” The show forms part of BBC Scotland’s drive to attract more young, underrepresented viewers via multi-platform content. It was commissioned by Gavin Smith and is produced by Bjorn Hanson. Unannounced is launching sales this week.    
SFGate

Beach House Pictures, Clover Films and Netflix Receiving Singapore Government Support

The partnerships were supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s enhanced Capability Partnership Program. They will see Blue Ant Media-owned factual entertainment firm Beach House creating a series of premium documentaries for international streaming platforms and broadcasters, including the U.S.’s CuriosityStream. More from Variety. Second Season of Australian Thriller...
Middletown Press

Outsider Pictures Nabs Worldwide Distribution Rights to Colombian Nina Marín’s Debut ‘Broken Land’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based Outsider Pictures has picked up worldwide sales rights to Colombian Nina Marín’s feature debut “Tierra quebrá” (“Broken Land”), inspired by the magical realism literary genre. Produced by Óscar Alvarado at Marine Films, a company based in the northern Colombian city of Valledupar, “Broken Land” delivers a female story...
Register Citizen

Pantelion Films, The Lift Start Production on Ambitious Movie ‘La Usurpadora, the Musical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Major Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion Films is starting production on what it describes as its “most ambitious undertaking to date”: “La Usurpadora, the Musical.”. Given Pantelion was the distributor of “Instructions Not Included,” the highest grossing Spanish-language film of all time in the U.S., as well as producer of “No Manches Frida,” its highest grossing Spanish comedy, that claim to ambition means something, singling out “La Usurpadora, the Musical” as one of the big Spanish-language releases of 2022.
seattlepi.com

Finland’s Rabbit Films Fast-Tracks Move Into Scripted With ‘Mobile 101,’ ‘Summer of Sorrow’ and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Finland’s leading indie company Rabbit Films, which has been thriving with non-scripted content for two decades, including local adaptations of “Saturday Night Live” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has bowed its scripted division with a bang. Under the leadership of CEO Olli Suominen, the Helsinki-headquartered company has built...
New Haven Register

Berlin Film Festival Weighing Delay After Omicron COVID Variant Scrambles Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

The Berlin Film Festival is forging ahead with plans for an in-person celebration this February, though the new Omicron COVID-19 variant is forcing conversations about contingency plans, multiple individuals familiar with the matter told Variety. While festival insiders described the group as “determined” to gather in-person, there have been talks...
SFGate

Peter Webber Set to Direct Film Adaptation of Italian Novel ‘You Will Find the Words’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British director Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “Hannibal Rising”) is attached to direct an adaptation of Italian psychological thriller “Le Parole Lo Sanno” (“You Will Find the Words”), which is being produced by Rome-based shingle Fenix Entertainment. Webber, who more recently directed ITV miniseries “Tutankhamun” and high-end Arabic...
GreenwichTime

Outsider Pictures Plots Academy Run for Brazilian Claymation Feature Pickup ‘Bob Spit: We Don’t Like People’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based Outsider Pictures has picked up North American rights to the award-winning Brazilian stop-motion feature “Bob Spit: We Do Not Like People,” this year’s Best Film winner from Annecy’s Contrechamp section for innovative and outside-the-box toon features and the Best Animated Feature at the Ottawa International Animation Festival. Outsider...
decrypt.co

Roman Coppola's Decentralized Pictures Is Shaking Up the Film Industry with Crypto

Making a film is an expensive business. Even the short films aspiring directors use as calling cards can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Small wonder, then, that it's a challenge for those starting in the industry to get a project off the ground—and that the organizations that provide funding for filmmakers are swamped with applications.
Screendaily

Sundance Film Festival: London hires Wendy Mitchell as producer (exclusive)

Sundance Film Festival: London has hired film journalist and moderator Wendy Mitchell as producer for its 2022 edition, which will take place at Picturehouse Central from June 9-12, 2022. Mitchell will run the seventh edition of the festival, which plays international and UK premieres that have played at Sundance Film...
Connecticut Post

Netflix Director of Film Marketing Crystal Ponzio-Busto Joins Crooked Media (EXCLUSIVE)

As Crooked’s SVP of marketing, Ponzio-Busto will oversee marketing and communications strategy for the brand, working to broaden its reach in podcasting, digital content and ecommerce and helping to launch Crooked’s upcoming TV and film projects. More from Variety. Jon Favreau Podcast About Solving 'Our Hellish Online Existence' Gets Premiere...
