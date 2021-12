Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Oz revealed on Tuesday that he’s running in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. In an announcement in the Washington Examiner that makes no mention of the state of Pennsylvania but touts his career in medicine and TV, Dr. Mehmet Oz said he was running “to help fix the problems and to help us heal.” “We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions,” the doctor wrote. I’m running for the Senate to empower you to control your destiny, to reinvigorate our great nation, and to reignite the divine spark that we should always be seeing in each other.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO