Baltimore police announced Thursday that they've charged a 62-year-old man in the killing of a grandmother at a church last month. Police said the warrant apprehension task force took Manzie Smith Jr. into custody Wednesday and he was charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses in the death of Evelyn Player on Nov. 16. Smith was identified as a suspect in the case based on evidence collected on the scene, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO