MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For 45 years, no one knew what happened to Carolynn Dunn Moudy until now. Davie Police have announced, a body found in a canal just two days before Christmas in 1975 is her. “Cause all these years I was just trying to search for her,” Edna Moudy, her daughter said. Moudy was just just a year old when her mom went missing and came out Tuesday to hear the news. It meant a lot to her as well as the police working this case for her to have some kind of closure. The Davie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO