The Idaho Dept. of Administration and City of Boise are smoothing out some wrinkles related to this year's Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree. The tree, donated by the Beale family, was moved on Nov. 22 to the statehouse from outside the Beales' home on Harrison Boulevard, which is a historic district. The Beales said the tree was growing too close to their house, and they agreed to give the tree to the state.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO